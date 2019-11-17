Donny & Marie Osmond Say Tearful Goodbye To 11-Year Las Vegas Residency

The brother-sister singing duo have turned out the light on the Vegas strip after more than a decade.

Donny Osmond and his sister, Marie Osmond, have said goodbye to Las Vegas. The singing duo ended their 11-year residency at the Flamingo Hotel and Casino over the weekend, and as expected, it was an emotional final show.

The at-capacity crowd included three of Marie’s co-stars from The Talk: Sheryl Underwood, Eve, and Carrie Ann Inaba, according to Las Vegas Review-Journal. Highlights from the final weekend of shows will be shown on the CBS chatfest. Other stars in the crowd included fellow former teen idol Debbie Gibson and Raiders owner Mark Davis.

Marie, who injured her knees in a stage fall last week and was unable to perform in the dance numbers, reportedly got very emotional as she sat with the band to perform an acoustic version run of “Baby, You’re Crazy.” After a fan screamed a loving sentiment to the Donny & Marie star, her voice began to quiver after she briefly paused from singing the song.

Marie reportedly choked back tears several times during the final performance, People noted. At one point she told her brother that she loves him and she’ll see him at Christmas.

Donny told fans he will miss Las Vegas “tremendously” and added that he’s now “a little bit country and a whole lot of Vegas.”

Marie later posted an Instagram photo of the two from their final show as she wished everyone “good night” after 11 years on the Vegas stage.

“Man, I’m going to miss this,” Donny wrote in the comments section to the post.

In his own Instagram post, Donny posted a photo of a flamingo-shaped lamp on the empty stage. The 61-year-old singer explained that in the world of theater, a lamp, aka a “ghost light,” is always placed on stage after a performance to “dimly” illuminate the stage so that it’s never left completely dark.

“The curtain came down on the final [Donny and Marie] performance in Vegas tonight, but our ghost light continues to glow at [The Flamingo Hotel],” Donny wrote. “The flamingo is only appropriate, right?”

Donny and Marie have been performing together for more than 40 years. They famously starred together in a 1970s TV variety show, and later a daytime talk show.

As for what’s next for the duo, Donny has been working on new music and expects to release his 62nd album next year. Marie can be seen weekdays on The Talk where she serves as a full-time co-host for the show’s 10th season.