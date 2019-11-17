‘After’ Actress Inanna Sarkis Pulls Down Her Shorts To Show Off Black Bikini In Sizzling Snapshots

Inanna Sarkis rocked a pair of plaid shorts with her tiny two-piece.

Inanna Sarkis found a unique way to flaunt her bikini body, and the brunette beauty’s Instagram followers couldn’t stop gushing about how great she looked in the revealing bathing suit.

On Sunday, Inanna took to Instagram to share two sizzling bikini snapshots with her 10 million followers. In the first photo of a two-part slideshow, the 26-year-old Canadian actress and internet personality is pictured posing outside on what appears to be a rather hot afternoon. The sun is very bright, and her entire body is glistening as if she’s been sweating or is covered in some sort of oil.

Inanna is rocking a black halter-style bikini top with spaghetti strap ties. All that can be seen of the bathing suit’s matching bottoms are the tops of the sides, which are peeking out from the waistband of a baggy pair of board shorts. Inanna’s shorts feature a large plaid pattern in black, white, gray, and red. On her feet, she’s rocking a pair of black leather Chanel espadrilles.

Inanna Sarkis is perched on the edge of a cushioned orange chaise lounger, and she’s leaning back on her hands. Her pose provides the camera with a clear view of her toned abs. She has her long, wavy dark hair pulled back into a ponytail, and a stylish pair of dark sunglasses are perched on her nose.

In her second photo, Inanna is standing up with her shorts pulled down to the tops of her thighs. She was photographed from the side, providing a peek at her peachy backside and making it evident that she is wearing a pair of thong bottoms.

For this snapshot, she changed her location to a wooden deck surrounded by bushes. According to her geotag, she was staying at the Capri Palace luxury hotel in Italy when the stunning photos were taken.

Over the span of three hours, Inanna’s followers liked her photos over 282,000 times.

“BROO you’re so beautiful man. WONDERFUL,” read one response to her post.

“You know whats hotter than the sun its you,” wrote another fan.

“Ur LITERALLY so pretty shut the front door,” a third commented.

“Damn look at the body. Post more bikini pics,” a fourth remarked.

Inanna Sarkis got her start on YouTube, but her star is currently on the rise. She recently portrayed Molly Samuels in the movie, After, a box office hit based on the young adult romance novel by author Anna Todd. The book and movie are reworked versions of Todd’s viral Harry Styles fanfiction, which was originally published on Wattpad.

