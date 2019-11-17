Kanye West Meets Pastor Joel Osteen, Calls Himself ‘The Greatest Artist God Ever Created’

Kanye West had a lot to say during his meeting with Joel Osteen.

On Sunday, rapper Kanye West met with the popular pastor and best selling author Joel Osteen at his church in Houston. In addition to speaking with Osteen, he also performed his Sunday Service on stage along with his choir. During the meeting, West made a lot of pretty shocking statements about music, faith, God and the devil, according to USA Today.

West, who recently announced that he wants to run for president in 2020, just released his new Gospel rap album Jesus is King, which has been getting mixed reviews. During his conversation with Osteen, West discussed the album and his recent return to Christianity and increased faith in God.

West said that he sees a shift towards faith taking place in the world because of him, due to the fact that “now, the greatest artist that God has ever created is working for him.”

This conversation took a lot of very rapid turns, and at one point West began discussing the types of temptations that often lead other rappers to sin, including promiscuity, addiction, and pressures to maintain a certain outward appearance. He emphasized that no Christian is perfect, and that they will at one time or another fall into sin. However, rather than wallowing in their sin they should instead repent and try to do better.

“They’ll hit you sometimes. Sometimes you’ll go ahead and just pour that drink and then repent for it. We all fall short of the glory. Christians are not going to be Christ. We are going to follow Christ and be Christ-like and repent for our sins. We all have sins, it’s another thing to be selling drugs in a children’s parking lot.”

West also discussed the types of people that currently work in his industry, many of whom he finds to be without faith.

“The devil stole all the good producers, all the good musicians, all the good artists, all the good designers,” he said boldly.

West has always been known to be controversial, at times making bizarre public outbursts or strange statements online. His unpredictable nature tends to turn heads. The Gospel rapper was recently diagnosed with bipolar disorder, which he has talked about candidly in the media. His wife, Kim Kardashian, has also opened up about West’s diagnosis and keeping his episodes under control.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kardashian said that dealing with her husband’s mental state has been an “emotional process” but that she is now better able to sense when the episodes are about the come on.