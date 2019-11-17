Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd Sizzles In Tiny Lilac Bikini

Victoria’s Secret Angel Romee Strijd tantalized her 5.9 million Instagram followers with a selfie she took while donning a minuscule lilac bikini.

In the picture, Romee stood in front of what appeared to be a luxurious sink with hand towels placed along the basin. Behind her was a neutral wall, and to her left, the space opened out into a balcony. However, all eyes were on Romee’s insane body in the snap. She rocked a lilac bikini that looked incredible on her toned physique. The top was a bra-style bikini top with cups that flaunted some major cleavage. The bottoms of her bikini stretched high over her hips, elongating her mile-long legs even more and dipping low to expose her toned stomach.

Her blonde locks tumbled down in tousled waves, and rather than having someone else take the picture, she simply snapped a selfie herself with her cell phone. Her gaze was down, looking at the phone screen, and she rocked a thin scrunchie on one wrist. She appeared to be wearing minimal makeup, if any at all, and told her followers in the caption that she was always down for any type of activity requiring a bikini. The blonde bombshell recently shared several snaps from her look for the Revolve Awards, so this swimsuit selfie was a welcome departure for many of her fans.

Romee is currently spending time in Los Angeles, California, and included the location in the geotag of her post.

Romee’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling-hot shot, and the post racked up over 110,000 likes within just 44 minutes. Her followers filled the comments section with praise for Romee’s smoking hot body.

“You’re the hottest person on earth omg,” one fan said, followed by a flame emoji.

Another fan seemed to agree, and commented, “you’re the most beautiful girl in the world.”

One fan couldn’t get enough of the pastel hue of the bikini with Romee’s blonde locks and pale skin, and commented, “love this colour on you.”

“Whoa now! That is absolute magnificence,” another fan added.

Romee has been in Los Angeles for a while now and has been taking every possible opportunity to rock bikinis. Just a few days ago, the bombshell shared a snap in which she donned a classic triangle-style string bikini that left little to the imagination. The swimsuit was crafted from a brown and white polka dot fabric and showed off Romee’s curves to perfection.