Devin Brugman Frolicks In The Ocean In A Blue Bikini

Devin Brugman flaunted her toned bikini bod in a new Instagram update, as she frolicked in the ocean. The stunner shared three photos, all which showed her rocking the dark blue swimsuit. She appeared to be having a great time, as she flashed wide smiles in all of the shots. She wore her hair down with a casual right part and rocked shimmery red lipstick. The model accessorized with a couple of charm necklaces and gold bangles on her left wrist.

The first photo showed Devin standing in ankle-deep and foamy water, as she angled her shoulder towards the camera. She placed her right hand on the side of her head and looked off into the distance to her right. Her locks fell down her back and in the front of her left shoulder, while her side tattoo was visible below her bikini top.

A second picture showed Devin standing and facing the camera straight-on. She leaned forward slightly, and her rock-hard abs were on full display. She lifted her left hand into the air and was seen closing her eyes mid-laugh.

The final photo was of the model standing, with both of her hands reaching towards her hair. Her eyes were closed again. Behind the bombshell, viewers could see a shoreline with a stretch of beach. There was also a row of oceanfront homes.

Meanwhile, the photoshoot took place on a sunny day, with not a cloud visible in the sky. And thanks to this, Devin’s tan skin was glowing. The geotag revealed that she was in Malibu, California.

Fans left tons of compliments for the model in the comments section.

“Waves and smiles are always a perfect combo for a beautiful day,” expressed a follower.

“Your smile is always so full of joy and happiness!! Breathtakingly beautiful!!!” exclaimed an admirer.

“Love the color. It does suit you,” wrote a fan.

“Looking awesome Devin! Love your suit and the beach. And your abs look killer!” raved a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, the social media sensation shared another update of herself in a different bikini several days ago. This time, she rocked a white snakeskin-print ensemble. She wore a matching, flowy shirt on stop and was seen adjusting herself in the video. She posed with her hair falling down the right side of her face. The clip concluded with Devin turning around and sauntering towards the ocean. Behind her, viewers could see the waves rolling in.