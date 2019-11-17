Chelsea Houska Shares Sweet Christmas Picture, Reveals Which Kid Didn’t Want A Picture With Santa

The Holidays are quickly approaching and over the weekend, Teen Mom 2 star Chelsea Houska decided to take her children to visit Santa Claus. The mom-of-three took to Twitter to talk about how excited in particular her 2-year-old son, Watson, was for the big day.

After telling a fan she posted a video of him to her Instagram Stories, Chelsea explained, “He’s excited for the day because we are going to see Santa, get ice cream and then he’s going to grandpas house.” She included an emoji that was laughing so hard it was crying as well as an emoji with hearts around it. Chelsea’s tweet had over 100 likes from her followers.

Chelsea is a mom to her 10-year-old daughter, Aubree. She and her husband, Cole DeBoer, also have two children together, their son Watson and their 1-year-old daughter, Layne. Later in the day, Chelsea took to her Instagram stories to share with fans an updated photo of the visit with Santa and one of her kids didn’t want to be in it!

The photo, which Chelsea shared to her Instagram stories on Saturday, showed a cheerful-looking Santa Claus sitting next to Aubree who is smiling in the photo. On Aubree’s lap was baby Layne who did not look happy to be by Santa. Layne is sitting on her big sister’s lap and is crying. While Chelsea’s daughters were in the photo, noticeably absent was her son, Watson. Over the picture, Chelsea included text which explained Watson’s absence.

“The best we could do for a Santa picture this year…couldn’t even get Watson up there,” Chelsea wrote.

While it sounds like Watson may have been excited to see Santa earlier in the day, he must have changed his mind once they arrived. It is still early in the season, though, so if Chelsea wants to try to get a photo of all three kids with Santa, she still has time.

Chelsea and Cole are currently caring for the three kids at home, but it sounds like they may have plans for more. According to a recent report from The Inquisitr, Chelsea took to the Don’t Tell Mom podcast and revealed how many more kids she and Cole want to have.

She explained that Aubree was a good baby and that their son Watson is “sweet and sensitive” adding that he was “the easiest baby ever.” However, when it came to her youngest daughter Layne, Chelsea revealed that she is a “feisty tiny little thing.” Prior to having Layne, the couple thought that they might have two more kids, but they seem to have changed their minds.

“Before we were like ‘Let’s do two more’ but now we’re like ‘Maybe one,'” Chelsea said.