Blond Bombshell Lindsey Pelas Flaunts Her Curves In Unusual Black Bikini For Steamy New Video

Lindsey Pelas is rocking a two-piece with interesting details in her latest Bang Energy Drink video.

Lindsey Pelas is keeping the summer vibe alive in a new Instagram video. The busty blond model made another appearance in one of her popular Bang Energy Drink ads, and she’s sporting a stunning bikini that shows off her curves in a unique way.

The caption of Lindsey’s Instagram post is about life being too short to live by the rules, which could apply to her choice in swimwear. There aren’t really any set rules for what a bikini should look like, but the two-piece that Lindsey is wearing is definitely unusual. It features a black halter-style top with thin straps that crisscross in the back. The top would completely cover up Lindsey’s famous chest if it wasn’t for the cutout in the middle. It’s covered with sheer black material, and this creates a window of sorts that showcases the beach beauty’s ample cleavage.

Lindsey Pelas’ eye-catching bikini includes a pair of thong bottoms that also feature interesting details. They’re cut so that they create a V shape on her lower torso, and the thick sides sit up high on Lindsey’s shapely hips. The crotch of the garment has a geometric shape, and the bottoms are designed so that two thick straps of fabric on each side hold the small piece of material place. The straps converge together on the sides of the bottoms, making it look like there are two large cutouts on the front showing off extra flashes of skin.

Lindsey Pelas’ latest Bang Energy video was shot on a gorgeous sandy beach. She’s shown strolling beside a fence with a stunning backdrop of palm trees and a blue sky behind her, but some viewers might be more interested in looking at Lindsey’s hourglass figure and lean legs. The sun makes her golden skin glow, and her long platinum locks are tumbling down her back in shiny waves.

Lindsey shoots a few seductive looks at the camera in some of the shots, and she also takes more than one sip of the cola-flavored energy drink that she’s promoting. Her followers responded to the video by pushing the like button more than 15,000 times over the course of an hour, and the ad worked on at least one fan.

“Gorgeous and sexy! I would buy anything from you!” remarked one of Lindsey’s followers.

Loading...

While Lindsey Pelas often uses her massive Instagram fanbase of 9 million followers to increase Bang Energy Drink sales, she also has her own products to promote. As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Lindsey is currently selling a Wild West-themed 2020 calendar that features revealing photos of the social media star.