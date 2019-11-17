Sara Underwood Looks Smoking Hot In Skimpy Red Lace Lingerie

Former Playboy Playmate of the Year Sara Underwood shared another sizzling ad for the online retailer Fashion Nova, in which she tantalized her 9.2 million Instagram followers with pictures of herself in red lacy lingerie.

In the first snap of the double Instagram update, Sara rocked a scandalous red lingerie set that left little to the imagination. The top featured lace cups that were somewhat sheer and flaunted a generous amount of cleavage. The bottoms likewise had lace panels, as well as straps that stretched over Sara’s hips. Her toned stomach was on full display, and the lines of the bottoms emphasized her curvaceous hips. She stood by the door of one of her cabins built in the woods of Washington with a glass of wine in her hand. The shot was taken from far away, through the trees and shrubs surrounding the cabin.

Sara showed off the back of the ensemble in the second shot, although there wasn’t much to the back of the bottoms at all. The thong-style bottoms had one strap that stretched across Sara’s lower back, and another that stretched over her hips. Her booty was on full display in the snap, which was taken once she had entered her cozy cabin. A fire was blazing in the cabin, and Sara posed while standing on her tiptoes in order to showcase her curves. She still held a glass of wine in her hand, her blond hair tumbling down her back, as she flashed a huge smile.

Sara’s followers couldn’t get enough of the sizzling hot snaps, and the post racked up over 10,800 likes within just 31 minutes. She made sure to tell her followers exactly what the lingerie set was called in the caption, in case they wanted to pick up their own.

Many of her followers took to the comments section to share their thoughts on her smoking hot look.

“Red is DEFINITELY the way to go sweetheart!!!” one follower said, loving the vibrant hue of her lingerie.

“Gorgeous pic and love what you’re wearing. Very beautiful,” another fan said.

Another fan simply said “pure perfection.”

Sara has shared several Fashion Nova ads with her eager followers, many of them rocking skimpy attire. Just a few days ago, the blonde bombshell rocked a minuscule bikini as she posed in her DIY hot tub in the woods. Her insane body looked incredible in the skimpy bikini, and she made sure to share two shots so that fans could check out all the details.