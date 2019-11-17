Larsa Pippen Rocks A Bikini With Sheer Panels For Sizzling Instagram Selfie

Larsa Pippen rocked a black bikini on Instagram today, showing off her toned figure. She took the selfie in a luxurious bathroom, as she held the phone with her left hand. The bikini top featured a simple cut and thin straps, along with a strip of sheer paneling with black polka dots. The bikini bottoms matched, with the same sheer panel on the waist. It appeared to be a thong-cut ensemble.

The reality TV star stood up and leaned into her right leg, while propping out her left foot. Her arm fell to the side of her body, and she glanced at her phone. Larsa pursed her light pink lips for the shot and rocked dark eyeliner. She appeared to wear a hint of color on her lids. She also brushed her hair — worn with a middle part — back behind her shoulders. She didn’t wear any visible accessories, although her light manicure popped in the shot.

Behind the stunner was a tall walk-in shower with glass doors. The floor featured white tiling with black squares throughout, and the wall was painted a muted cream tone.

Thanks to the zoomed out nature of the photo, Larsa’s bikini bod was on full display, including her cleavage and midriff. The side of her bare booty could also be seen.

Fans sent their love to the bombshell in the comments section.

“Crushing on you,” gushed a follower.

“Absolutely The Baddest Woman on The Planet,” raved an admirer.

“Thats a swimsuit? I thought that was just lingerie,” expressed a fan, with others echoing the same thought.

It was likely the sheer paneling that made people believe the ensemble was lingerie instead of a swimsuit. However, there’s not much question about it since Larsa tagged the swimsuit brand in the caption.

Loading...

“You are a true inspiration to all women @larsapippen because you make us want to have a body like yours and work for that,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, earlier this month, Larsa posted another bikini pic on Instagram. This time, she was seen posing outdoors in a different black ensemble. The bikini featured white lettering on the straps and waistband, along with a belt that clipped in front of her midriff. The bombshell stood with her right leg crossed in front, and she rocked dark sunglasses. Her neon orange manicure and pedicure popped in the photo, with palm trees visible in the background.