Rita Ora Sizzles In Black Lace Bra In Behind-The-Scenes Dressing Room Snaps

British bombshell Rita Ora recently tantalized her 15.8 million Instagram followers with a big update featuring several sizzling behind-the-scenes shots taken as she was getting ready.

In the first snap, Rita looked smoking hot in a black lace bra that revealed a hint of cleavage. Her toned stomach was also on display, and she had her arms raised above her head. She donned a colorful blue leopard print coat over top of the lacy bra, and her blond locks were down in a sleek style with a straight middle part. Her makeup was simple, with a bronze shade on her lids, long lashes, and a bold red lip. Her glam squad was in the shot, with a few hands hovering nearby ready to fix any last details.

In the second snap, Rita again rocked a lacy black bra, this time with a pair of printed bottoms visible. A member on her glam squad was curling her hair, and she pouted her lips slightly and blew a kiss for the camera. She rocked several gold rings and bracelets to finish off the look. The counter in front of her was covered with everything from drinks to beauty tools and makeup.

Rita gave another behind-the-scenes glimpse in the third snap, where she was photographed from above. Her ample assets were on full display, and she was checking something on her phone.

The fourth snap was a dramatic change, with Rita all dressed up with an entirely different look. Her hair was styled in sleek French braids, and she rocked a bold cat-eye look. She donned a printed turtleneck that she pulled up over her mouth and layered a button-down red dress over top of it. Even in that ensemble, however, she needed occasional touch-ups, as the final snap proved. In the last snap in the series, Rita was fully dressed, leaning over slightly to allow a member of her glam squad to spritz something on her hair to keep it all in place.

Her followers couldn’t get enough of the behind-the-scenes snaps, and the post received over 42,500 likes within just 15 minutes. Rita revealed in the caption that the snaps were from an appearance she made on Hits Radio.

“You look so cute in that outfit,” one follower said in the comments section of the post.

Another follower commented “you’re literally perfect.”

“You killed last night,” another fan who had seen her performance said.

When it comes to the outfits she rocks for performances, Rita isn’t afraid to get a little scandalous. As The Inquisitr reported, the bombshell recently shared a snap in which she rocked a bodysuit that exposed some skin and looked incredible on her toned physique.