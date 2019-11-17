Mary J. Blige Stuns In Figure-Hugging Blazer & Knee-High Boots In Sultry Instagram Photos

Mary J. Blige wowed fans with a sizzling new Instagram update that saw the 48-year-old stunner putting her spectacular figure on full display. While it’s been nearly two weeks since the “Be Without You” chart-topper has posted anything to Instagram, the latest photo share more than made up for the absence, as it delighted followers with a pair of very artistic shots bearing the creative touch of photographer Robert Ector. The new snaps showed Mary flaunting her age-defying figure in an elegant chocolate-colored blazer, one adorned with chic off-white stripes. The global megastar paired the classy item with knee-high boots in a contrasting white color and topped off her look with a matching baker boy hat.

Mary was the epitome of style and elegance in the classy outfit. Snapped in a natural, outdoor setting, the “Just Fine” songstress looked regal as she posed for the camera. The ageless beauty was photographed in front of a light-toned wooden gate, one complete with eye-catching ironmongery in a darker color. The color scheme of her surroundings beautifully complemented the palette of her attire, drawing attention to her enviable curves.

The “No More Drama” hitmaker cut a very seductive figure in the head-turning outfit, proudly showing off her fierce physique. The tight-fitting blazer perfectly showcased her hourglass curves, luring the gaze toward Mary’s impossibly tiny waistline. At the same time, the figure-hugging garment highlighted her round hips and shapely chest, showing that the “Family Affair” singer is in phenomenal shape.

Mary showed quite a bit of skin in the revealing outfit. The “Real Love” songstress wore little else save for the stylish blazer and trendy boots, baring her strong, curvy thighs in the bold ensemble. The singer unabashedly flashed her thigh tattoo, while also showing a hint of subtle cleavage in the V-neck shaped blazer.

The single-breasted design sported oversized sleeves that called even further attention to her incredibly taut waistline. Mary added bling to her attire with a sparkling pair of massive hoop earrings and a large, statement ring on her finger. Her nails featured a dramatic dark manicure and shimmered in a luscious shade of dark chocolate.

Mary showed off her platinum-blond tresses perfectly coiffed in ample, well-defined waves. The gorgeous singer was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a glamorous dark makeup that added a sultry vibe to her smoldering look. In keeping with the palette of her attire, she wore a shimmering espresso-colored eyeshadow. Her deep brown eyes were further highlighted with a dark eyeliner and masterfully applied mascara, which made her curled eyelashes truly pop. The stunning artist plumped up her full lips with a glimmering mocha-colored lipstick.

A full-body snapshot from the gorgeous photoshoot was also shared to Instagram by photographer Robert Ector. The snap offered a detailed view of Mary’s fabulous boots, revealing their stiletto heels. In addition, fans got to see a close-up view of Mary’s glam on the Instagram page of her makeup artist, D’Andre Michael. Mary tagged both professionals in her post.

As expected, her latest post stirred a lot of reaction among Mary’s adoring fans. The photos garnered more than 136,000 views and brought followers to the comments section by the masses, racking up over 3,500 comments.

“Showwww em Queen,” wrote one person, adding a dizzy emoji for emphasis.

“Go Mary!! Go Mary!! Girl you’re aging Backwards,” penned another, followed by a thumbs-up emoji.

The sentiment was echoed by a third message that read, “PERFECTION!!! Aging backwards looks good on you,” trailed by three heart-eyes emoji.