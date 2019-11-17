Hope Beel Flaunts Her Bikini Body While In The Turks and Caicos Islands

Bikini model Hope Beel took to Instagram Sunday to showcase her fabulous figure while spending time in the Turks and Caicos Islands.

The update showed the brunette bombshell standing on a deck of a luxury resort that overlooked the ocean. The deck walls were made of glass, giving way to the lovely view. The photo captured the various shades of blue in the water behind her as well as a row of trees and bushes on the ground below the deck.

While the view might have been incredible, Hope’s enviable body posing in a skimpy white bikini turned out to be the focal point of the snap. Facing the camera, she leaned against the deck wall with both arms outstretched, putting her entire body on display. The bikini top featured a classic triangle shape with one strap crossing her over her chest, calling attention to her cleavage. The bottoms were equally revealing, with strings on the sides bringing the eye to her curvy hips. The tiny ensemble showed off Hope’s tight abs and toned legs as she stood on her toes with one knee bent.

Hope wore a full face of makeup that included sculpted brows and a pink shade on her lips. Her hair was parted on the side, and she wore it down in loose curls that fell around her shoulders. She accessorized the outfit with a pair of dangle earrings. She tilted her head to the side as she gave the camera a sultry look.

In the caption, Hope mentioned the pristine water at the location. Her fans seemed to be more interested in the view she was giving them in the bikini.

“Can’t get over your beauty,” one follower wrote.

“Gorgeous view with a flawless lady,” said a second follower.

Loading...

“I didn’t notice any water,” joked a third fan.

“Picture perfect sexy body,” commented a fourth follower.

Hope puts her incredible physique on display in a variety of bikinis. One look at her Instagram page shows that she was practically built for bathing suits of all kinds. She recently showed off her curves while soaking up the sun in an orange two-piece. That being said, she doesn’t just pose in bikinis. She will occasionally share a snap in which she is wearing a sexy dress or lingerie. She also likes to share videos of her working out to show just how she manages to keep her body in tiptop shape.