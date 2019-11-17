‘World’s Hottest Weather Girl’ Yanet Garcia Sizzles In Leather Leggings & Black Beanie

Yanet Garcia took to social media to post another stunning photo from her trip to the Big Apple. Over the past few days, “The World’s Hottest Weather Girl” has been sharing glimpses into her trip to New York City that she is on with boyfriend Lewis Howes. In a sizzling new snapshot, the brunette beauty stunned while posing in front of the Statue of Liberty at night.

Garcia could be seen standing off to the side of the frame, looking straight into the camera with a serious expression on her face. The social media sensation wore her long, dark locks down and slightly waved along with a gorgeous application of makeup that included eyeliner, mascara, blush, highlighter, and lipgloss. The beauty accessorized her outfit with a black beanie to keep her warm, as well as a pair of shiny black boots with high heels.

Garcia looked fashionable for her night out on the town, rocking a pair of tight leather leggings that fit her like a glove. On top, Yanet cozied up in a thick black jacket, and she kept warm by putting one of her hands in her pocket. Garcia didn’t use any words in the caption of the image but simply commented with a few emoji including a heart, snowflake, and Statue of Liberty.

The photo has only been live on the social media sensation’s account for a short time, but it’s earned her a ton of attention from her 12 million-plus fans, racking up over 123,000 likes in addition to nearly 400 comments. Some of Garcia’s followers commented on the post to wish her a happy trip. Countless others dropped a line to let her know she looked stunning. About half of the comments on the photo were written in English, while the other half were in Spanish.

“You are beautiful, and an example to follow,” one of Garcia’s fans commented on the photo, adding a heart emoji.

Loading...

“My favorite City and my favorite woman, all in one photo,” another social media user added with a series of flame emoji.

“Happy Birthday weekend! Love the boots,” a third Instagram fan chimed in.

Previously, The Inquisitr shared that Garcia stunned in another new photo that was taken in the Big Apple, this time while posing with her boyfriend. In that particular shot, Garcia rocked a red cowboy hat, white sneakers, and a puffy jacket as she stood on a rooftop in New York. Not surprisingly, the photo amassed over 138,000 likes and well over 300 comments.