Josephine Skriver Flaunts Toned Abs In Sports Bra & Silver Leggings On Instagram

Josephine Skriver shared a new workout update on her Joja Instagram account yesterday, in which she flaunted her rock-hard abs. The stunner was seen posing in front of a white-paneled wall, as she sported a pair of skintight silver leggings and a white sports bra that featured a gray accent. She pulled her hair back into a ponytail and appeared barefoot in the series.

The first photo of the set showed Josephine standing with a Bosu ball. She held the large, circular item in her hands, placing it upside-down with the base facing the camera. She was seen mid-laugh as she looked off into the distance to her right. Any makeup that she wore appeared to be minimal, as she simply accessorized with a small charm necklace and several rings.

This photo was followed by a series of three videos, which showed the Victoria’s Secret Angel completing different workouts. She stood in the corner of a room with exposed brick flooring, and was seen doing exercises on a tan rug. She placed the Bosu ball on the ground with the top facing down, and worked on her legs in the first two videos. A little dog came into the frame to say hi to the model as she completed her set. The final video showed the bombshell using the Bosu ball for lifts and burpees.

Fans left a variety of messages in the comments section.

“Tag Rogue workout partner,” joked a follower.

“For an extra level of difficulty add a push up to the burpee I tried it yesterday and it’s a killer,” shared an admirer.

Others took the time to send their congratulatory messages.

“Congrats on winning the BFFS of the year award,” wrote a fan.

“I think you were going to match your outfits yesterday haha. Btw both looked so gorgeous in those dresses, congrats Jas and Jo,” gushed a fourth Instagram user.

Josephine and her best friend, Jasmine Tookes, won the BFF award at the Revolve Awards. This seems only fitting, as they have a joint Instagram account where they share their workout tips and lifestyle with fans.

In addition, Josephine was seen rocking another sports bra a couple of weeks ago. This time, she posed outdoors in a light purple bra. It featured a thick band beneath her chest, along with a low V-neckline. She glanced to her left for the shot, and played with a strand of her hair. Behind her, a dark fence and green foliage were visible.