Stassie Karanikolaou Flaunts Bombshell Curves In Skimpy Floral Bikini For Sexy Throwback Photo

Instagram sensation Stassie Karanikolaou appeared to be in a nostalgic mood on Saturday night, when she took to social media to share yet another sizzling bikini look. The blond bombshell updated her Instagram page with a pair of gorgeous throwback photos from her recent vacation in Turks and Caicos — and showed off her ample curves in the process.

The new photos were snapped at the beach at twilight and offered a splendid view of the paradisaical location. And, given the remarkable scenery, it’s not hard to imagine why Stassie was longingly looking back on her time there. The first of the two snaps unveiled a peaceful, tranquil seascape — one complete with tropical vegetation and a serene blue sky overhead. Tall palm trees loomed in the distance, adding a splash of vibrant green color to the blue, sandy surroundings. Cream-colored, sun-lit clouds floated in the sky, mirroring the color of the sand. Meanwhile, the crystal clear ocean appeared to be the same color as the sky, in a satisfying effect of chromatic symmetry.

Photographed on the soft sand, right next to the water’s edge, Stassie took in the glorious sunset, adding to the breathtaking beauty of the shot. The 22-year-old stunner slayed the beach-babe look in a skimpy white bikini — a chic floral design that perfectly showcased her plentiful curves. Posing in mid-profile, Stassie cheekily put her pert derriere on display, showing some dangerous curves in the tiny beach item. Her round hip and strong, curvy thighs were amply showcased in the high-waist, high-cut bikini, which also emphasized her trim midsection. While her shapely chest remained hidden from view due to the angle of the shot, the ravishing blonde flashed quite a bit of sideboob. Her revealing bikini top was a halterneck design and sported a tie detail that draped down her toned midriff.

Stassie looked radiant in the sun-kissed photo. The BFF of mogul makeup Kylie Jenner sported a fresh-faced look and didn’t appear to be wearing much makeup. The young entrepreneur accentuated her beautiful features with a hint of dark eyeliner, which made her gorgeous blue eyes pop. Her plump pink lips were slightly parted in a provocative way and glimmered in the sunlight, suggesting that Stassie was wearing a glossy clear lipstick.

The famous Instagrammer styled her golden tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks freely fall down her back in soft waves. She added a bit of glitz to her outfit with a couple of bracelets — the only accessories that she seemed to be sporting.

A swipe to the next slide unveiled a fantastic view of the setting sun. While Stassie was not present in the frame, the photo was undeniably a spectacular one and showed the glowing orb setting the sky ablaze as it glided down toward the horizon, drowning the dark-toned seascape in a calming light.

As expected, Stassie’s Instagram followers were very impressed with the double update, which garnered more than 510,000 likes and over 1,200 comments.

Loading...

“I don’t know who’s prettier, that sunset or you,” wrote one fan, adding a starstruck emoji for emphasis.

“The first picture has an amazing view,” quipped a second Instagram user, also ending their post with a starstruck emoji.

“Wow that sunset is crazy beautiful,” penned another, trailed by a string of flattering emoji.

“The view is out standing [sic],” read a fourth message, with a heart-eyes emoji accompanying their comment.