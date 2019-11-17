Ayesha Curry Sizzles In Chic Winter Outfit For QVC Appearance

Celebrity foodie Ayesha Curry recently shared an Instagram update with her 6.8 million followers in which she showcased the outfit she wore for an appearance on QVC.

In the snap, Ayesha perched on a stone ledge with a large silver ‘Q’ on it, and the letters ‘QVC’ in the middle of the statue. Behind her was a large building covered in glass panels, with the front doors of the building visible. Ayesha rocked a vibrant yellow top that hugged her curves, and a pair of dark plaid pants. She kept her footwear casual, wearing white Converse sneakers. Ayesha covered up her outfit with a soft gray jacket that appeared to be crafted from a fuzzy material that was perfect for combating the winter chill.

Ayesha’s hair was down and curly, and she rocked a pair of small hoop earrings. She went bold with her lip color, opting for a vibrant pink shade, and she had a huge smile on her face in the photo. She posed with one hand pointing at the statue, clearly excited to be on-air. She explained in the caption of the post that she was there to talk about the debut of her marble cookware collection.

She also included a link to her products on the QVC website in her Instagram bio, in case her followers wanted to pick up a few of her other kitchen pieces.

Ayesha’s followers loved the enthusiastic post, which received over 23,400 likes within just one hour. Many of her fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts and well wishes on the debut of her latest collection.

“I already bought mine! My white marble cookware will be here 11/25 just in time for thanksgiving,” one fan commented.

“Just saw ya!! Great job!” another fan said.

Another fan said, “Ayesha, what don’t you do? Your entrepreneurial journey is amazing. I need a new cookware set so I guess this one is it! Many blessings to you!”

“Omg I watched your unwrapping of them! I love love love!” another fan added.

Ayesha shares plenty of posts that highlight her entrepreneurial endeavors in the culinary world, but she also makes sure to give her fans a glimpse into her family life. She often shares snaps of her three children, and also of her husband, Golden State Warriors player Stephen Curry. Just a few months ago, the bombshell shared a snap of her date night outfit, followed by a sweet shot of the duo together.