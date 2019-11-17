‘Queen Of Curves’ Abigail Ratchford Rocks Black Strappy Lingerie In Super Sultry Instagram Post

Abigail Ratchford appeared to unleash her inner dominatrix on Saturday when she uploaded an Instagram photo of herself in lingerie that consists entirely of strategically placed black satin straps. In the shared snapshot, the brunette bombshell is kneeling in a seductive pose as she wields a whip in the camera’s direction. Her inky black locks are mostly swept off to one side and hang in glamorous loose curls around her face.

In the caption, Abigail revealed that her risque lingerie is from Fashion Nova, a fast-fashion brand known for sponsoring the content of beauty and fitness influencers on Instagram. While Abigail didn’t share the name of the design she’s wearing, a quick search of their website reveals that she has on their “Rough Touch 2-Piece Set” which retails for $24.99.

In the comments, fans gushed over the photo.

“You are so gorgeous, pure heaven!” one fan wrote.

“The absolute love of my life,” another added.

One infatuated admirer claimed that the model has the power to alter the weather.

“Wow, so beautiful, and you can take the chill out of winter without even trying,” they wrote.

But another fan seemed to ignore the sultry image in front of them and instead had a question about the logistics of Abigail’s lingerie.

“Just wondering how much time did it take to put this on?” they asked.

Several other commenters also expressed that Abigail was making it difficult for them to participate in “No Nut November,” a yearly online challenge in which men abstain from sexual activity.

This isn’t the first time this week that Abigail has worn lingerie from Fashion Nova. As The Inquisitr reported, in a previous post, she warned her 9 million followers that she’d be flooding their Instagram timelines with photos of herself in skimpy sleepwear from the brand. In the photo that accompanied that caption, she’s wearing a black mesh and satin bodysuit with a bedazzled starburst embellishment on the bra as she sits at a table in a luxurious looking boudoir.

The photo has since been removed from her page but she’s wearing the same outfit in an Instagram post she uploaded two days ago. The bodysuit is called the “Dangerous Woman Rhinestone Teddy” and sells for $34.99 on the brand’s website.

In a June 2019 interview with The Daily Star, Abigail Ratchford said that she has a “big contract” with Fashion Nova to promote their items which explains why she often wears their lingerie in her posts. But based on the comments on her most recent Instagram posts, her fans aren’t complaining.