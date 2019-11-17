Harry Styles Dresses Like A Ballerina, Complete With A Pink Tutu, And His Fans Love It

Harry Styles shared the ballerina photos on Instagram after his 'Saturday Night Live' appearance.

Harry Styles celebrated successfully hosting and performing on Saturday Night Live with two photographs that had his Instagram followers completely freaking out. In the snapshots, the former One Direction member is dressed up like a ballerina.

Harry, 25, took to Instagram on Sunday to share the images. Each time Saturday Night Live returns from commercial break, viewers are treated to quirky portraits of the show’s celebrity hosts and musical guests. Harry wore a pink ballerina costume for his portraits, and his Instagram posts provided his fans with a closer look at the results of his pre-show photo shoot.

In the images, Harry is clad in a classic ballerina ensemble that includes a pink velvet leotard with a deep sweetheart neckline framed by intricate swirls of glittering beads. He’s also wearing a pink tutu. The tulle of the stiff skirt features similar sparkly embellishments. Small tulle bands that look like mini versions of the tutu adorn the “Watermelon Sugar” singer’s arms. Harry completed his dance-inspired look with a pair of white stockings.

In the first photo that he shared with his 24.6 million followers, Harry Styles is performing a ballet stretch by bending over with one leg bent and the other extended out in front of him. He has both of his heavily tattooed arms extended down towards the floor.

Designer Harris Reed, who recently chatted with Paper Magazine about designing some of Harry Styles’ world tour costumes, was one of the many fans of Harry’s ballerina ensemble.

“The best look I think I’ve ever seen you in,” Harris wrote.

In the second photo that Harry uploaded, he’s pictured leaping into the air with one arm outstretched. He has a flute of champagne in his opposite hand, and the bubbly liquid is sloshing out of the glass. He also has a cigarette dangling from his lips.

Over the course of two hours, both of Harry’s photos received well over 1 million likes and thousands of comments.

“How does this make him even more hot,” wrote one fan.

“I didn’t even know I needed this, but I NEEDED,”another remarked.

“This is iconic,” read a third response to his photos.

A few fans also pointed out that Harry Styles’ ex, Taylor Swift, has dressed up like a ballerina before. She wore a white ballet costume with a tutu in her “Shake It Off” music video.

“Just look like Taylor on Shake It Off music video,” remarked one of Harry’s followers.

Taylor didn’t a get a mention during Harry Styles’ appearance on Saturday Night Live, but Harry did make One Direction fans lose their minds by throwing a little shade at former bandmate Zayn Malik during his opening monologue.