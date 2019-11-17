Emily Ratajkowski Stuns In White Minidress & Gladiator Heels At The GO Campaign Gala

The Inamorata Woman entrepreneur looked elegant and distinguished in an off-white minidress that showed her long, lean legs.

Emily Ratajkowski had all eyes on her as she arrived at the GO Campaign gala on Saturday night. The gorgeous supermodel rocked the red carpet at the swanky NeueHouse event in a simple off-white minidress, looking chic and sophisticated in the figure-hugging number.

Photos published today by the Daily Mail showed the Sports Illustrated babe posing up a storm at the ritzy location as she snuggled up the her movie producer husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard. Emily put her hourglass curves on full display in the thigh-skimming dress, flashing her endless pins for the cameras. The chic look called attention to her chiseled legs, while also emphasizing her round hips and tiny waistline.

The short bodycon dress featured a high-cut straight neckline that kept the look classy and refined. As such, the focus was on Emily’s toned, supple legs. At the same time, the flattering garment was a sleeveless design that left Emily’s slender, muscular arms exposed. This ensured that the London-born beauty showed just enough skin to keep her look tasteful and elegant, without baring her cleavage.

The Sports Illustrated: Swimsuit Edition model added height to her statuesque frame with an exquisite pair of stiletto heels — a strappy Gladiator design in a contrasting black color, which wrapped around her ankles with a delicate, understated bow. The elegant open-toed footwear exposed Emily’s chic French tip pedicure, which perfectly matched her manicure in a stylish display that complemented the tone of her attire.

David Livingston / Getty Images

In keeping with the simple, elegant tone of her outfit, Emily kept the accessories to a minimum. The stunning Vogue model added a hint of glitz to her attire with a single sparkling ring on her finger and wore a thin, understated bracelet around her wrist. The gorgeous brunette carried a shiny black purse that matched her eye-catching heels, while also adding a tiny splash of color with a bright-red leather detail.

Her glam was equally feminine and discreet. Emily highlighted her naturally beautiful features with a shimmering skin-toned eyeshadow and a touch of dark eyeliner. She also sported perfectly a applied mascara that made her deep brown eyes pop. Her makeup also included a bronze blush, as well as a tan lip gloss that plumped up her luscious pillowy lips, making them appear even fuller.

Emily kept things simple with her hairstyle as well. The 27-year-old hottie wore her dark tresses with a mid-part, letting her locks frame her face as they fell down her back and over her shoulders in a relaxed style.

Meanwhile, her husband looked dapper in an elegant black suit and black suede shoes. Sebastian wore his dinner jacket open, sporting a simple white shirt underneath — which he wore with the collar undone.