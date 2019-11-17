‘World’s Sexiest Nurse’ Lauren Drain Rocks Short Mini Dress In Photo With Braless Laura Ivette

Lauren Drain and fellow fitness model Laura Ivette wore color-coordinated ensembles during an outing in Las Vegas.

Lauren Drain and another social media sensation, Laura Ivette, both rocked revealing outfits during a girls’ night in Sin City. On Friday, The Blast reported that the two women recently enjoyed dinner together at Andiamo Italian Steakhouse, which is located inside the D Las Vegas Casino. They were also joined by Genevieve Ava, another social media influencer and fitness enthusiast.

Last weekend, Laura Ivette shared a photo snapped during their outing on her Instagram page. In the snapshot, Laura is rocking a white crop top that ties in the middle. The garment features billowy sleeves and a plunging neckline that reveals a significant amount of her chest. This makes it obvious that the fitness model isn’t wearing a bra. She’s also rocking a pair of black skinny jeans with a high waist. The tight pants show off her curvy hips and small waist. Laura completed her ensemble with a pair of tan peep-toe booties.

The brunette beauty is pictured next to Lauren Drain, who has become known as “the world’s sexiest nurse.” The blonde bombshell is rocking a white off-the-shoulder mini dress. The short garment ensures that the focus of her look is her muscular legs, but the pregnant social media star’s baby bump is also visible through the thin fabric of her stylish dress. It’s further accentuated by her black belt, which features a gold Gucci logo on the buckle. Lauren completed her look with a pair of black booties.

Genevieve Ava kept the monochromatic color-coordination theme going by rocking an all-black ensemble. The personal trainer and Instagram model rocked a tight long sleeve crop top, ripped skinny jeans, and pointed-toe boots.

Laura Ivette’s photo had a few of her followers comparing her and her friends to a famous trio of women.

“Ya look like the New and Improved Charlie’s Angels!!!” read one response to her post.

The Blast shared a few additional photos of the women posing together at Andiamo, and the outlet also reported that the athletic threesome enjoyed the sights and sounds of the nearby Fremont Street Experience after they ate.

Loading...

Laura Ivette has a lot in common with Lauren Drain. Both women are bikini competitors with impressive Instagram followings; Laura boasts 1 million followers, while Lauren has 3.9 million people following her page. The two social media influencers also have jobs outside of the world of competitive fitness modeling. Lauren Drain is a registered nurse, while Laura Ivette is a molecular technologist, according to her Instagram page.

Genevieve Ava is also a model who has participated in figure competitions, but she isn’t quite as popular on Instagram; she has a much lower but still respectable count of 170,000 followers.