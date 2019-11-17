Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Petition Demanding Stephen Miller’s Resignation Reaches 40,000 Signatures

A petition promoted by Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez calling for the resignation of top White House adviser Stephen Miller has topped 40,000 signatures.

Miller has come under fire after leaked emails showed him pushing white nationalist conspiracy theories about “white genocide” and obsessing over the loss of Confederate statues in the wake of Dylann Roof’s domestic terrorist attack in South Carolina. The emails were released by the Southern Poverty Law Center’s blog Hatewatch and show communication from Miller to the right-wing media outlet Breitbart as he attempted to influence their news coverage and suggest stories with racial undertones. The release has drawn significant backlash against Miller and calls for him to be fired.

Ocasio-Cortez has been one of the most vocal in calling for Miller to resign his post and leave the White House. She took to Twitter to speak out against him and encourage her supporters to sign a online petition she had created at the website www.MillerMustGo.com.

“We’re not done with Stephen Miller. He’s a verified White Supremacist controlling US immigration policy, which has now detained over 70,000 migrant children.” she wrote. “This is not to be dismissed. People’s lives are at risk. He needs to go now.”

The response has been significant, with the petition growing be several thousand signatures every day since Ocasio-Cortez first promoted it.

Ocasio-Cortez had already been one of the most vocal critics of President Donald Trump’s hardline immigration policies, including the family separation policy that saw thousands of children taken from their parents and placed in detention centers. Ocasio-Cortez toured some of these facilities earlier in the year, reporting that immigrants were forced into overcrowded, unsafe, and unsanitary facilities.

Miller is reported to be the driving force behind these immigration policies, which include the immigration ban on Muslim majority countries and efforts to stop asylum seekers from entering the United States.

It’s not clear how much impact the petition may have, however. The White House this week spoke out in support of Miller, instead attacking the Southern Poverty Law Center. As The Inquisitr reported, top aides within the White House have said that Trump has Miller’s back. Miller has also been one of the few members of the Trump White House to last since the president took office in 2017, continuing to hold his post and avoid and public conflicts with the president as others in top posts have either left on their own or been fired by Trump.