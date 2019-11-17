‘One Piece’ Episode 911 Hints At Plan To Take Down One Of The Four Emperors Of The Sea

The upcoming chapter of One Piece, which is titled “Bringing Down the Emperor of the Sea! A Secret Raid Operation Begins!,” is expected to feature Kozuki Momonosuke, Kinemon, Raizo, Kanjuro, and Kikunojo devising a strategic plan to avenge the late Lord Kozuki Oden and free the Land of Wano from the hands of one of the Four Emperors of the Sea, Beast Pirates captain Kaido, and Shogun Kurozumi Orochi.

“The Reversed Crescent Moon lights up the sky! Guided by two birds and a pit viper, light shines on their way to take down Kaido! Samurai! Ninja! The joining of new allies raises the fighting spirit of Luffy and the others! Together with their friends who had dreadful experiences, a secret operation to bring down Kaido is finally put into action!”

As shown in One Piece Episode 910, Momonosuke, Kinemon, Raizo, Kanjuro, and Kikunojo traveled to the future with the help of Lady Kozuki Toki’s devil fruit, Toki Toki no Mi, after Oden was executed by Emperor Kaido and Shogun Orochi. Before they left, Kinemon vowed to fulfill Oden’s dream to open the borders of the Land of Wano to the world. When they arrived in the future, Momonosuke and his retainers realized that they really time-traveled after seeing the grave markers with their names.

Happy birthday to the greatest swordsman of the Grand Line, Roronoa Zoro! RT with a ⚔️????to celebrate! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/0maQWUhfML — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 11, 2019

They also noticed the major changes in the Land of Wano under the rule of Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Several factories were built in the country that polluted the air and the rivers. The water is undrinkable and food is under strict control, especially to those who are not affiliated with Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. The Kozuki Clan was hated in the Land of Wano because of all the lies they spread.

Loading...

20 years after Oden was executed, there were still plenty of people in the Land of Wano who remain loyal to him and the Kozuki Clan. The final scenes of One Piece Episode 910 showed Kinemon being approached by a group of samurais who are patiently waiting for their return in the Land of Wano. At first, Kinemon thought they were their enemies, but they were surprised to see them vowing their heads to Momonosuke.

According to One Piece Episode 911 preview, since their arrival in the future, Momonosuke and the members of the Nine Red Scabbards have been slowly making preparations for their plan to take down Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido. Kinemon and the others went on a mission to gather powerful allies who would help them accomplish their goals. As of now, the Straw Hat Pirates alliance continues to grow in number and the upcoming episodes of One Piece will likely introduce more strong characters who will join them in the upcoming war against Shogun Orochi, Emperor Kaido, and the Beast Pirates.