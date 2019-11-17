‘One Piece’ Episode 910 Reveals Oden’s Tragic Past And Strange Power Of Toki Toki No Mi

The latest episode of One Piece, which is titled “Legendary Samurai! The Man Who Roger Admired!,” featured a flashback of the late Lord Kozuki Oden when he first rose to power in the Land of Wano and how his adventurous life came to an end. It also revealed how Oden’s wife, Lady Kozuki Toki, helped her son, Lord Kozuki Momonosuke, and some members of the Nine Red Scabbards escape from the hands of the combined forces of Shogun Kurozumi Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

One Piece 910 started with Kinemon telling Monkey D. Luffy and the Straw Hat Pirates one of their biggest secrets. Kinemon said that he, Momonosuke, Raizo, Kikunojo, and Kanjuro came from the past. Luffy and his crew couldn’t believe Kinemon’s story at first, believing that it was impossible to travel through time. However, Kinemon explained that they managed to make the impossible possible with the help of Lady Toki’s devil fruit power – the Toki Toki no Mi.

When Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido conspired to overthrow Oden, the Kozuki Clan and the Nine Red Scabbards were chased by the people of the Land of Wano. Oden was executed by Emperor Kaido’s men, while the Nine Red Scabbards did their best to reach Oden’s castle and protect Lady Toki, Momonosuke, and Kozuki Hiyori. On their way to Oden’s castle, both Inuarashi and Nekomamushi were caught by the enemies while they were having an argument.

Happy birthday to the greatest swordsman of the Grand Line, Roronoa Zoro! RT with a ⚔️????to celebrate! #OnePiece pic.twitter.com/0maQWUhfML — Toei Animation (@ToeiAnimation) November 11, 2019

Despite facing formidable enemies along the way, Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, Kawamatsu, and Kikunojo managed to reach Oden’s castle and found Lady Toki, Momonosuke, and Hiyori. One Piece Episode 910 revealed that Toki was capable of traveling to the future using the power of Toki Toki no Mi. Toki stopped from traveling through time after she met Oden, believing that it was already the end of her journey.

Loading...

Before she met her end, Toki used her devil fruit power for one last time to save Momonosuke and some members of the Nine Red Scabbards. Before they parted ways with Toki and Hiyori, Kinemon vowed to fulfill Oden’s dream to open the borders of the Land of Wano and have their revenge against Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido.

The final scenes of One Piece Episode 910 featured Momonosuke, Kinemon, Kanjuro, Raizo, and Kikunojo arriving into the future. Upon their arrival, they immediately noticed the major changes Shogun Orochi and Emperor Kaido made in the Land of Wano. Kinemon and his comrades prepared for a fight when they saw several samurais heading into their location. However, it turned out that even they were already in the future, there were still some people who remain loyal to the Kozuki Clan.