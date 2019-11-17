Kylie Jenner Shows Off Bombshell Curves In Black Satin Minidress: ‘Naughty List On The Lips’

The makeup mogul flaunted her famous curves in a skintight little black dress to promote her holiday ‘Naughty List’ lip kit on Instagram.

Kylie Jenner swathed her famous curves in black satin on Saturday night, and drove Instagram into a meltdown with the sultry look. The makeup mogul took to the social media platform to peddle her new “Naughty List” lipstick — the bold red lip gloss is officially coming out next week, just in time for the holiday shopping — and put on a very tantalizing display to showcase the product. Proving yet again to be the best ambassador for her Kylie Cosmetics brand, the 21-year-old hottie looked fierce as she rocked the vibrant red lipstick, oozing an air of sexy nonchalant confidence that brought followers to the comments section by the masses. To complete the smoking-hot look, the gorgeous reality star poured her incredible figure into a sleek satin minidress by Bottega Veneta, and sent pulses racing among her legion of fans.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star showed off the sizzling look in a pair of photos shared with fans shortly after midnight. The double Instagram update was a major hit with Kylie’s massive fanbase, racking up more than 2.8 million likes in just a few hours of having been posted. In addition, over 10,000 people dropped by the comments section to offer their thoughts on the sexy look, the vast majority leaving gushing messages for the stunning socialite.

The overwhelming show of admiration on her fans’ part was certainly well deserved. Kylie looked every inch the siren in the curve-hugging little black dress, which hemmed just below her round hips. The eye-catching number was a button-down design that fit her like a glove, emphasizing her hourglass curves. The dress boasted snug long sleeves that gave the look an air of refinement, calling to mind images of silky cocktail dresses and shimmering evening gloves. The clingy garment also featured a shirt-dress cut, complete with a chic cutaway spread collar and a plunging neckline — one adorned with ruched scalloped details that beautifully framed her decolletage. The outfit gave off an elegant yet sexy vibe, while also sporting a professional, sophisticated look.

Kylie paired the thigh-skimming dress with elegant strappy heels in a contrasting white color. The stylish footwear sported fashionable square soles and tied around her slender ankles, calling attention to her supple legs. She further accessorized with a fuzzy black handbag and added some bling to her attire with sparkling chunky hoop earrings. Her long raven tresses were pulled back into a sleek, high pony tail and fell down her back in a cascade of small, tight curls. The fabulous hairstyle left her beautiful features exposed, luring the gaze to her hot-red lips.

The sizzling brunette playfully captioned the photos with a kiss mark emoji to call even further attention to her luscious red lipstick. She also included the name of the product in the caption, plugging the “Naughty List” lip kit.

“Ok naughty!!!!!” older sister Khloe Kardashian commented on the post, with 1,846 people hitting the “Like” button on her message.

“My naughty giiirl,” agreed one of Kylie’s followers, adding a fire emoji.

“The most beautiful red I’ve seen,” remarked another fan, followed by a heart-eyes emoji and a black heart emoji, which appeared to be mirroring the color of Kylie’s gorgeous dress.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Kylie announced the new holiday collection with a couple of sultry photos shared to Instagram yesterday. One of the alluring snaps saw the KUWTK star wearing nothing but red silk and thigh-high stockings, while the other showed Kylie transforming into a literal Christmas gift as she wrapped herself in a bow while rocking a red sequined dress.