Toni Braxton’s First London Show In 22 Years Has Her Fans In Awe Of Her

Toni Braxton kept her U.K. fans waiting 22 years for another show and it seems she didn’t disappoint them one bit.

The last time the “You’re Makin’ Me High” hitmaker performed in London was for her “Secrets” world tour in 1997 which was in support of her album of the same name. Over two decades later, Braxton took to the Eventim Apollo Hammersmith stage for a sold-out one-off show that was apart of her “As Long As I Live” tour, per Entertainment Focus.

Fans immediately took to Twitter to share their thoughts on the concert which proved the “Another Sad Love Song” chart-topper had her audience in awe of her.

“What an experience last night was, watching @tonibraxton perform live in the UK in over 20 years!! #ToniBraxton performed one of my favorite songs I never fail to cry to, ‘Spanish Guitar’!” one user wrote.

“Toni Braxton was absolutely amazing last night. Her voice is incredible,” another shared.

“Last night @tonibraxton at Hammersmith was absolutely exceptional. I haven’t enjoyed a gig as much in so long and I’ve been to loads. Great song after great song. You knew you were witnessing a special moment. Wonderful,” a third user tweeted.

“My Life is complete. Finally saw the living legend Queen @tonibraxton live,” yet another fan shared on Twitter.

Over the years, Toni has been open about her battle with lupus and once said she would never perform again. She has continued to fight the illness and made sure it hasn’t stopped her from sharing her talent to the world.

Fashion designer and former Spice Girl, Victoria Beckham was in the crowd and documented the concert on her Instagram story.

Toni’s setlist consisted of 17 tracks. She opened her gig with “Please” and followed it up with her classic single, “He Wasn’t Man Enough.” She performed many of her signature hits including “Un-Break My Heart,” “Breathe Again,” and “You’re Makin’ Me High.” She ended her show with “Long as I Live” from her latest release, Sex & Cigarettes. Entertainment Focus insisted that Braxton gave fans everything that would have wanted after waiting so long to see her.

Loading...

Throughout the tour, Braxton has been wearing some killer outfits. The “How Could an Angel Break My Heart” songstress stunned in a silver corset garment that had feathery tassels falling off of it and switched it up with a long-sleeved semi-sheer nude-colored garment with black detailing all over and a long train at the back.

Toni is known for her signature short hair but opted for long dark straight hair for this current tour.

Sex & Cigarettes, Braxton’s most recent album earned herself three more Grammy Award nominations — Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song for “Long as I Live” and Best R&B Album for the LP.