‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Promo: Tearful Ridge Tells Brooke, ‘This Is Over, It’s Time’

The Bold and the Beautiful promo shows a heartbreaking ending for Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang). After months of back and forth, horrific fights, and ugly accusations, Ridge will call it quits. And it seems as if Brooke will be blown away when her husband walks away from their marriage.

The spoilers clip shows that an irate Ridge will confront Brooke. He will be furious after he finds out how Brooke covered for Hope and this time, Brooke won’t be able to talk her way out of the situation.

“You lie to me, you do things behind my back,” the dressmaker accuses his wife. It appears as if Ridge has finally had enough. He is tired of the deceit and how she always justifies her actions, such as going behind his back by drawing up adoption papers for Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri).

Ridge tells the blonde, “You don’t trust me.” It seems as if he doesn’t see the point of their marriage anymore. He knows that the lies, deception, and lack of trust has ruined his relationship.

A confused Brooke will ask Ridge, “What are you saying?”

“I can never look at you the same way again,” Ridge replies. Brooke destroyed their marriage when she failed to tell him that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) could have been dead. She famously told Thomas, Zoe Buckingham (Kiara Barnes), and Flo Fulton (Katrina Bowden) that all they had to say was three little words, “Beth is alive.” Ironically, she couldn’t say, “Thomas is dead,” either.

The soap opera spoilers indicate that Ridge will deliver the final blow and tell Brooke that their marriage is a thing of the past.

“This is over, it’s time.”

Both he and Brooke are emotional on the promo and their eyes brim with tears as they face the reality of a future apart.

Loading...

“No, it will never be over for us,” Brooke insists. She always thought that she would be able to win Ridge over. But the dressmaker no longer wants to be in the marriage because Brooke repeatedly put Hope ahead of their marriage. Brooke won’t be able to convince Ridge to give their relationship another chance and she will be heartbroken.

In the meantime, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Ridge will share the news with Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). The former Vegas showgirl will tell Ridge, “I don’t want to get in the middle of anything. I just want you to know that I am here for you.”

However, B&B fans know that Shauna would love nothing more than to be the next Mrs. Ridge Forrester.