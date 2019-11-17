Halle Berry Claimed Ex Gabriel Aubry Carried On ‘Incestuous Affair’ In Bombshell Court Papers

Halle Berry made a series of bombshell claims against ex Gabriel Aubry in newly revealed court filings related to their custody battle, a new report claims.

The couple had split in 2010 after years of dating. Though they had never married and had no legal divorce process, they still went to court in a battle over custody of their daughter, Nahla.

Newly revealed court documents show just how nasty the fight became. Radar Online obtained secret court filings where Berry made a series of damaging accusations against the father of her daughter. In the papers, which had originally been kept sealed by a judge, Berry allegedly claimed that Aubry used racial epithets and would not acknowledge their daughter as biracial.

Aubry has faced these accusations in public before. As TMZ noted in 2014, Berry claimed in court that Aubry was straightening their daughter’s hair in an effort to make her look more white.

In an even more shocking claim, Berry told the court that Aubry had been engaging in a sexual relationship with a member of his own family, which she said destroyed their own sex life.

“After the first six months of our relationship, our sex life diminished and after one year we had sex less than three times per year,” Halle testified, according to legal documents in the 2011 case. “[Gabriel] refused to either recognize or accept responsibility for these issues. Instead, he criticized my body in ways which are very demeaning to women … I finally convinced Petitioner to go to a joint therapist to address these issues.”

The report did not identify the alleged family member with whom Aubry was said to have had an affair.

Berry went on to claim that Aubry had a number of mental health issues including depression and social anxiety disorder, but would not seek treatment. As the report noted, Aubry’s legal team pushed back, asking that Berry’s claims be stricken from the record.

The actress, who has been divorced three times, has been open about her past relationship struggles. In a 2017 interview, Halle said that she has become somewhat jaded to the idea of relationships. As The Huffington Post reported, Halle called it a “huge failure and huge disappointment” whenever a relationship came to an end.

“[As] women, we go into marriage thinking it’s going to last forever and that this is our prince on a shiny horse. That’s what fairy tales taught me as a kid… and I’m kind of anti–fairy tales today,” Berry shared.