George Conway Tells Pals Wife Kellyanne Is ‘In A Cult,’ Reports ‘Vanity Fair,’ But He Still Loves Her Anyway

The anti-Trump conservative lawyer is 'having a tough time' in his marriage to top Donald Trump spokesperson Kellyanne Conway, a report says.

George Conway believes that his wife, top Donald Trump advisor Kellyanne Conway, is “in a cult,” and his now-strained marriage to her will not improve until she leaves the Trump “cult,” according to a report published this week by Vanity Fair magazine. In sharp opposition to his wife, one of Trump’s most consistent and vociferous defenders, George Conway has become one of Trump’s harshest critics.

A conservative lawyer who was reportedly considered by Trump for the position of United States Solicitor General in 2017, George Conway has become known for his near-daily Twitter posts ripping into Trump’s character and mental health.

In an appearance this week on MSNBC, commenting on Wednesday’s opening televised impeachment hearings against Trump, Conway described himself as “horrified” and “appalled” at Trump’s actions in office.

“I don’t think I could have imagined a president, any president, engaging in this sort of conduct,” he said on MSNBC.

But friends of Conway told Vanity Fair reporter Gabriel Sherman that the 56-year-old litigation attorney is “going through a tough time” and that his marriage to Kellyanne has grown “increasingly distant as impeachment has gained steam.” But he, nonetheless, still loves Kellyanne anyway, the friends told Sherman.

“It’s not going to get better until she’s cast out of the cult,” a person “close” to Conway told Sherman.

George Conway, a critic of Donald Trump and husband of Kellyanne Conway. Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Her husband’s repeated verbal assaults on Trump have caused tension for Kellyanne Conway inside the White House, Sherman also reported. Trump blames her for the high-profile platform George Conway enjoys for his Twitter assaults. Trump’s advisor and son-in-law, Jared Kushner, has reportedly tried to persuade his father-in-law to fire Kellyanne, according to the Vanity Fair story.

The alleged tensions in the Conway marriage have spilled over into Kellyanne’s public appearances. When CNN anchor Wolf Blitzer mentioned “issues” in her marriage in an interview on Wednesday, Kellyanne Conway seemed to lose her cool, according to a Daily Beast account.

“Did you just say there are issues there? You don’t want to talk about — why would you say that?” she snapped at Blitzer, accusing the longtime CNN anchor of trying to “stick it” to her.

“Let me be very clear. You didn’t stick it to Kellyanne Conway,” she exclaimed, going on to tell Blitzer, “you embarrassed yourself and I’m embarrassed for you.”

George Conway, however, recently extended his attacks to Donald Trump Jr., after the younger Trump lashed out at Conway on Twitter. Trump Jr. called Conway, “a guy who routinely & publicly embarrasses his wife.”

Conway quoted Trump Jr.’s tweet on his own Twitter feed, chiding the younger Trump by saying, “I’ve worked for three decades at a job that my father didn’t get me.”