WWE Rumors: Another Superstar Has Recently Requested Release From Company, Per ‘PWInsider’

WWE superstar Oney Lorcan, who was moved to the company’s cruiserweight division this year after three years on the NXT roster, has reportedly asked for his release.

Citing multiple sources familiar with the situation, PWInsider reported on Saturday that Lorcan had actually requested to be released from his WWE contract late last month. The new development comes shortly after the 205 Live star changed his name on social media to Biff Busick — his ring name in the independent circuit. At the time, Lorcan did not issue any public comment to explain the name change.

As further noted by PWInsider, WWE has yet to grant Lorcan’s release request. This puts him in a similar situation as Sin Cara, Mike Kanellis, Luke Harper, and Jordan Myles, who all took to social media this year to confirm that they wanted out of their contracts, but have yet to be granted their release. Per WrestlingNews.co, the reason behind this is because WWE doesn’t want anyone signing with rival promotion All Elite Wrestling, much like Jon Moxley, Chris Jericho, and a few others had done earlier in the year.

Likewise, Lorcan’s fellow cruiserweight, Brian Kendrick, tweeted on Friday that he is going on an “indefinite leave of absence” from in-ring competition due to his dissatisfaction with the lack of opportunities he has been getting on 205 Live. However, it isn’t clear at this point whether this is part of a storyline or a sign that the veteran grappler is legitimately unhappy with WWE and/or his creative direction with the company.

Given the growing number of wrestlers who have requested WWE to release them or have been rumored to be unhappy with the promotion, WrestlingNews.co added that there might be a chance some these disgruntled superstars may be allowed to leave the company.

Known in real life as Christopher Girard, the 33-year-old Lorcan signed with WWE in September 2015 and soon assigned to NXT, where he initially had a rivalry with English wrestler Danny Burch, as noted by Sportskeeda. The pair later became tag teammates and got their share of opportunities to win the black-and-gold brand’s tag team titles. Lorcan was then moved to the 205 Live roster earlier this year, and while he’s had some chances to win the Cruiserweight Championship, he has yet to win a singles or tag team title in his four years with WWE.

As of this writing, Lorcan has yet to confirm or deny the reports of his release request.