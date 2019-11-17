Cuban Fitness Queen Lisa Morales Rocks Black Caged Bra & Rock-Hard Abs

Lisa Morales knows how to cause a stir. And with her latest share to Instagram, it seems as if the fitness model is also comfortable showing off her physique in seductive lingerie. Of course, her millions of fans have no problem with her temporarily switching things up.

The 34-year-old took to social media to prove that hard work pays off. The Inquisitr previously shared one of Morales’ exercise routines which she swears by. The social media influencer looked toned and fabulous as she modeled the two-piece underwear.

Morales donned a black caged bra with matching panties. The molded, underwire cups pushed and shaped her delectable cleavage, while the two decorative front straps emphasized the curve of her breasts. Providing a pretty contrast to the satin cups, the lacy broad straps provided a feminine touch.

Mimicking the caged bra, the panties also had two straps across the front. They joined the lacy sides of the panties to form two triangles that teased hints of flesh. Morales flaunted trim thighs and legs, as well as a tiny waist. In fact, she rocked washboard abs in the middle of winter. The Cuban native also wore a long jersey cardigan that at the very least kept her arms toasty.

Morales wore a full face of makeup including defined brows, brown eyeshadow across her lower lid, eyeliner, and lashings of mascara on her eyes. She wore a blusher across the apple of her cheeks and emphasized her gorgeous cheekbones with some highlighter. The star then stained her lips with a rose-colored lipstick. Morales also kept her hair simple. She styled it in a side path and allowed her brown tresses to cascade down her back.

The Cuban model posed by sitting on a chair in her luxurious kitchen. She sat on a chair with a coffee cup in her hand. She looked relaxed in her surroundings as she posed. In the first pic, she shyly looks away, but in the second snap, she looked directly at the camera while running her fingers through her hair. In the final image, Morales sticks out her tongue in a silly pose.

Although the photo was only posted 12 hours ago, it is already racking up the views. In this short period, it has already amassed likes, with many fans also complimenting the fitness guru.

“I need that rocking body… motivation everyday,” opined one fan. Another follower commented, “Truth! LOVE this stunning look on you, Lisa.”