Angela Simmons Poses In Tight Maroon Pants On Instagram

Angela Simmons shared a new Instagram update a couple of days ago, and she rocked a pair of super-tight pants. They were maroon, and appeared to be made of leather or a similar fabric. She paired the pants with a velvety, long-sleeved shirt. The top featured a small turtleneck. Plus, the Growing Up Hip Hop star threw on a fur or faux fur stole, which added a glowing yellow color to her outfit.

The stunner wore her hair down in a middle part with tight curls, which she brushed in front of her shoulders in the first photo of the set. She accessorized with silver hoop earrings, but no necklace. Her makeup included shimmery lipstick. Angela also infused a surprising pop of color with her bright light blue manicure.

All four photos showed her posing outside on a patio. The wall behind her was light yellow, while the flooring was a bluish gray. She stood while holding onto the railing with her left hand, as she grabbed her pants with her other. Angela looked into the distance for the shot. The third and fourth photos were also similar, as she made subtle changes in her pose.

Plus, the bombshell mixed things up with a photo of herself posing in the corner of the patio. She stood near the sliding glass door, and popped out her left foot. She also grabbed the jacket and held it closed. Angela glanced up into the distance, as she parted her lips.

All of the photos showed her coy side, as she appeared to be loving her outfit.

Fans left a wide range of comments for Angela in the comments section.

“Everything fall should look like! Beautiful!” gushed a follower.

“I SWEAR TO GOD I LOVE U,” declared an admirer.

However, not everyone was on board.

“An innocent animal brutally died for that fur you are wearing,” complained a third Instagram user, who seemingly believes that it’s not faux.

Others referred to her family.

“Hey Angela how is your day going tell your dad happy birthday I’m a big rundmc fan much love to you and your family,” wrote a fan.

In addition, the reality TV star previously posted another photo where she rocked another pair of tight pants. The update from earlier this month showed Angela posing outdoors. Her pants were a dark denim wash, which she paired with a white dress shirt and a bright green jacket. She wore her hair down in a side part with luxurious curls. Her multiple pearl necklaces added an eye-catching element to her look.