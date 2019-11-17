Dasha Mart And Khloe Terae Do Matching Splits In Thong Bikinis For Smoking Hot Instagram Pic

The photo appeared on each bombshell's Instagram page.

Blonde bombshells Dash Mart and Khloe Terae are twinning in a new Instagram photo. In the shared snapshot uploaded to both of their pages, the models are both rocking pastel-colored thong bikinis as they do matching splits. Dasha’s two-piece swimsuit is pink while Khloe’s looks neon-green. Dasha is wearing her hair in long braids that have pink extensions woven into them. Khloe appears to be sporting the same hairstyle but with gold extensions added. In the photo, the two are facing the other and are so close that their chests touch. The image was taken by Miami-based fashion photographer, Olly Vento

In Dasha’s Instagram caption, she called Khloe her “flexi babe.”

Khloe used those words to describe Dasha in her caption but got a bit more wordy when posted the photo on her Instagram page.

“Two is always better than one! Twinning with my flexi babe @dashamart,” she wrote.

In the comments of Dasha’s post fans seemed enthralled by the image.

One infatuated fan openly expressed a desire to be in the photo.

“I will settle for the middle,” they wrote.

Other commenters shared much more generic expressions of admiration.

“Wow, beautiful blonde woman, baby,” another Instagram use wrote, although it was unclear whether he was referring to Khloe or Dasha. As of this writing, many of the other comments are filled with yellow and red heart emoji.

Fans were just as appreciative in the comments section of Khloe’s post.

“I WANNA SPLIT LIKE YOU” one fan wrote. “But I’m so stiff!”

“Two of the most gorgeous ladies in the world,” another Instagram user added before adding three fire emoji to the comment.

This isn’t the first time that Dasha has shown off her amazing flexibility on Instagram. In a previous Instagram post, she did a split in a pool while wearing a skimpy black bikini. In the brief clip, she also does a couple of backbends on the pool’s metal rail, another great display of how flexible she is. The video currently has over 122,000 views on Instagram and 290 people have commented on the post.

Khloe has also done a split in a previous post that’s set in an idyllic beach location. She’s wearing a pink thong in the photo and the photo was taken from behind

“Forever chasing sunsets,” she wrote in the caption.

The Instagram post currently has more than 20,000 likes and more than 300 people have commented on the post.