Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In Tiny Shorts & Fishnet Tights On Instagram

Megan Thee Stallion put her curvy bod on display in a tiny pair of shorts on Instagram. The sizzling update was posted today, and showed her posing indoors. The shorts were light gray denim, and featured a high waist but a super small cut in the back. In fact, the brief-style cut was so small, that her derriere popped out. The hems were frayed. The singer paired these bottoms with a thick-strapped tank top, and thigh-high boots. Plus, she wore a pair of fishnet tights that added another layer of texture to her outfit.

The stunner stood with her legs far apart, as she glanced over her left shoulder. She placed her left hand on the top of her thighs, while she held her phone in her right hand. Megan glanced to the camera over her left shoulder, and gave a full pout. Her dark lip liner popped in the shot. She slicked her hair back too, and rocked a pair of large, black sunglasses. She accessorized with large hoop earrings. Even though her eyes were obscured, she still managed to exude coy and confident vibes.

To Megan’s right, there was a plush, gray couch. And behind her was a white wall with a black mural. There were two, horizontal pop-style drawings that could be seen in the frame, which featured the profile of a woman with large eyes.

Fans gushed about the singer’s good looks in the comments section.

“Millions is wat i seee,” gushed a follower, referring to the captions.

“REAL HOT GIRL SH*TTT,” raved an admirer.

“Lord have mercy. This is the hottest girl in the game rn,” declared a fan.

“Im soo upset u were in chicago!! And i missed it love me some megan,” wrote a fourth Instagram user.

Right now, Megan is on tour. She’ll be in Marquette, Michigan and Orlando, Florida next. She’ll then be jetting to Brazil, before making her way back for an Ohio show a month later.

In addition, the singer rocked a booty-baring dress a few days ago. She wore a long-sleeved, black Chanel dress. The logo was prominent throughout. It featured a light, criss-cross design on top. She laid on her left side in front of a fireplace, and propped herself up with her left arm. She glanced behind her left shoulder, and rocked an insanely long ponytail. She laid with her legs together, and showed off her hourglass figure. Megan gave a flirty look with bright pink lipstick and light eyeshadow. Her stud earrings also glittered.