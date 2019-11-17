Brandi Passante Shows Some Leg & Says She’s Offended By Her Beautiful Bronzed Friends

A&E reality TV alum Brandi Passante recently turned the heads of her 137,000 Instagram followers when she shared a sassy snap of her and her bronzed friends flaunting their feminine curves and toned legs during a recent night out on the town.

The 39-year-old former star of Storage Wars posted a picture of herself and two close friends posing in front of a multi-paned glass wall. Brandi and the two unidentified friends were dressed to kill. Her fans definitely took notice of the fact that the blonde bombshell’s all-black mini dress did a great job showing off her long, lean legs and hourglass physique.

In the snap, the reality TV starlet posed standing close to the other two with her arm wrapped around the friend next to her. She stood with her weight on one hip with one knee popped out. The stance really accentuated her toned calf muscles.

The form fitting black, thigh length dress was made of a gorgeous slightly shimmer fabric. It had a fun, swooping hem that landed higher on one thigh than the other. The garment also featured some light ruching in the stomach area giving it a nice structure that highlighted her curves and her tiny waist while accentuating the shape of the chest area.

The garment’s elbow length sleeves and deep, wide set V-neckline also allowed her to show off plenty of skin in that area as well.

Passante paired the simple dress with a pair of strappy stiletto sandals that revealed a fun black toe polish. The open shoes also showed off the tattoo on the top of her foot. She wore her long blonde tresses styled in long flowing waves that landed softly down her back and shoulders. Her dark, natural hair color could be seen showing through her roots.

Brandi captioned the snap by saying that her friends were helping to teach her the “art” of utilizing various body angles to get the best photos. The Storage Wars princess dished in the caption that she learned she could “look taller” if she took the picture from below. As an added bonus, she could also give her followers a nice little teasing “peek a boo” up her dress.

Also in her caption, Brandi noted that she was “offended” by how pale she was in the photo compared to her bronzed friends who clearly got tans without her.

Loading...

In just 24 hours, the sexy snapshot accumulated nearly 12,000 likes and over 350 comments.

“Killing me w/ your huge personalities…” One of her followers penned as they jestingly called attention to Brandi and her two friend’s busty bosoms.

A second follower added: “Tan or not you look way better than them! Lol.”

Overall, the general consensus was that Brandi looked fabulous and no one seemed to care she was lacking a nice shade of bronze.