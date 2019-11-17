‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Brooke Covers For Hope

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that Brooke Logan Forrester (Katherine Kelly Lang) will prove that blood is thicker than water, even when it comes to your spouse. Instead of allowing Hope Logan (Annika Noelle) to do the right thing, Brooke will find a way to cover for her daughter. When Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) leaves the Logan estate, he will be more confused than ever, per She Knows Soaps.

Brooke will lie by omission and not tell Ridge that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) may be dead. In fact, when it seems as if Hope’s about to unravel and tell the dressmaker the truth, she will step in and make sure that the truth remains a secret. It doesn’t even seem to bother her that Ridge needs to know about his son’

According to The Inquisitr, Ridge will confront Hope and Brooke about manipulating Thomas into signing the adoption papers. However, the moment will be too much for Hope and she wants to confess. Brooke will realize that her daughter is about to confess to a felony and take immediate action.

Not only will Brooke go in for the low blow by shaming a supposedly dead man, but she will also get Ridge out of her house as soon as possible. She will tell Ridge that Hope had no choice but to force the designer’s hand because of his indecent proposal to Hope. Ridge will be shocked to learn that his son wanted to sleep with Hope in exchange for Douglas. She will then tell Ridge that it’s time for him to leave.

Hope feels so guilty about pushing Thomas over the railing and into a vat of hydrofluoric acid. After locating Douglas Forrester (Henry Joseph Samiri) and trying to find Thomas, Hope went home and told her mother everything. Of course, Brooke tried to justify her daughter’s actions to try and make her feel better. Instead, Brooke will go one step further.

The soap opera spoilers hint that even though Ridge leaves when Brooke presses him to vacate the premises, he will still have a lot to think about. Hope made a lot of incoherent statements about Thomas. Since he doesn’t have the support of his wife, he will take his troubles to Shauna Fulton (Denise Richards). He will tell Shauna about Hope’s confusing admission and they will try to make sense of the guilt-ridden Hope’s confession.

Loading...

But it won’t end well for “Bridge.” The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that by the end of the week, Ridge will blast Brooke and tell her it’s over. Time and again, she has proved that she doesn’t judge her own loved ones by the same standards that she judges everyone else with. And Ridge has had enough!