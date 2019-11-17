‘Days Of Our Lives’ Weekly Preview Spoilers Promise Answers About Adrienne’s Death

Days of Our Lives preview spoilers for the week of November 18, 2019 reveal that there will be some huge bombshells revealed, including the backstory about Adrienne Kiriakis’ (Judi Evans) death.

According to a recent report by Soap Dirt, fans have watched as the soap jumped one year in the future, and so much has changed. One of the biggest shockers has been that Adrienne is dead. Although fans were told the Will Horton (Chandler Massey) was involved in the death, no other information has been given.

The brand new preview seems to tease that fans will find out more about Adrienne’s demise. In the clip, Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves) is seen learning about Adrienne’s death for the first time and she’s beside herself. Jen has only recently come out of her year-long coma and now she’s being told that one of her best friends, and partner at The Spectator, has passed away.

In another clip that appears to be a flashback, a tearful Dr. Kayla Brady (Mary Beth Evans) is seen telling Adrienne’s husband, Justin Kiriakis (Wall Kurth) that she did everything that she could to save Adrienne, but that she was gone.

On Friday, it was revealed that following Adrienne’s death, Kayla and Justin entered into a romantic relationship, and flashbacks will likely be used to explain how the pair came together.

Meanwhile, Marlena Evans (Deidre Hall) comes home to find her husband, John Black (Drake Hogestyn) cozied up and drinking wine with Hope Brady (Kristian Alfonso), who has been brainwashed to believe that she’s Princess Gina.

John looks shocked to see his wife, who has been out of town for work. Last week it was revealed that John was feeling very lonely since Marlena left, and that Gina had wormed her way into his life while trying to steal him away from the love of his life.

In other clips, Eve Donovan (Kassie DePaiva) is in prison for pushing Jennifer off the balcony and causing her coma. However, fans know that she’s innocent as Gina is the guilty party. “I was set up,” she screams.

Ben Weston (Robert Scott Wilson), who is also in jail for the murder of his sister, Jordan Ridgeway (Chrishell Hartley), is innocent as well. He’s seen telling his father, Clyde Weston (James Reed), another prisoner, that he’s didn’t kill his beloved sister.

The Days of Our Lives time jump has left some fans scratching their heads, while others are loving the never-before-seen format and shocking reveals. However, one thing is for sure, viewers won’t want to miss a moment of the wild new storylines.