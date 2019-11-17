Elizabeth Gillies Gives A Busty Sneak Peek Of Her ‘Dynasty’ Wardrobe On Instagram

Dynasty star Elizabeth Gillies grabbed the attention of her followers when she posted a busty preview of one of her character’s outfits for an upcoming episode of the show.

In the Instagram post, Elizabeth posed coyly in an 80’s inspired bubblegum pink fit-n-flare dress, leaning against a white stucco wall in the hallway of an unknown location – seemingly on set.

According to the caption of her sizzling snap, her character is rocking this racy ensemble for a “rare” date night. Elizabeth, however, is careful not to reveal any details regarding how the mystery man might be. The young actress also jokingly admitted she had no idea what she was doing with her hand that caused it to be blurred in motion with the photo was snapped.

The TV star’s Dynasty character, Fallon Carrington, is well known for her sexy – yet adventurous – sense of style and fashion. And, this ensemble definitely looks like it fell out of Fallon’s luxurious, overpriced wardrobe.

Gillies look consisted of a vibrant pink mini dress that had a deep, scoop neckline and undersized top that left very little to the imagination. The heavily structured top puts the young star’s perky assets in full view of the camera.

The dress also has a very structured and defined waistline that flares out when it comes to the hips. The skirt of the dress is a multi-layered structure that really enhances and accentuates Gillies’s tiny midsection and hour-glass figure. The simple and sexy dress has no pattern or contrasting texture.

The 26-year-old actress paired the fun and flirty dress with a pale pink handbag with faux fur accents and a stunning pair of three-tiered pink gemstone earrings. The Dynasty star wore her locks parted down the center and curled so they fell in waves around her shoulders. She also opted for a face of neutral-toned makeup, with a bright pop of color in an accentuated hot pink lip.

The snap has been a huge hit with fans racking up more than 933,000 likes in less than 24 hours on the social media platform.

Fans of the show know that Fallon’s mystery date could be almost anyone. Despite having a string of semi-serious relationships which included an intimate fling with a character who turned out to be her cousin, the young Carrington character is currently single.

Loading...

After recent episodes, fans are on edge wondering whether Fallon’s ex and former fiance will finally get back together. Though, he would have to remember being in love with her first. Unfortunately, her ex-beau Liam is suffering from amnesia after being attacked and suffering a head injury at the hands of Fallon’s sociopath half-brother.

New episodes of Dynasty are currently airing on the CW network Friday nights. For those who miss the episodes when they air, the CW offers a free streaming service for fans to stay current with new episodes of their favorite shows.