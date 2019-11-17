Gigi Hadid And ‘Bachelorette’ Fan Favorite Tyler Cameron Unfollow One Another On Instagram After Split

Gigi Hadid and Tyler Cameron are officially over.

Supermodel Gigi Hadid and Bachelorette fan favorite Tyler Cameron dated following his stint on the reality dating show. However, they called it quits in early October. Recently, the pair unfollowed one another on Instagram, appearing to make a point that they are officially over, according to Harpers Bazaar.

Hadid and Cameron had what many described as a whirlwind romance. He was still riding out the newfound fame he acquired while on The Bachelorette and attracted the attention of Hadid. Before long, he was seen leaving her house in the early hours of the morning and enjoying dates with her in public. Cameron was even photographed seeming to comfort her during her grandmother’s funeral over the summer.

Unfortunately, the pair simply weren’t meant to be, but inside sources say that Cameron and Hadid ended things on good terms and still have a lot of respect for one another.

“Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,. hey were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over,” one source said.

So why did the former couple unfollow one another online if everything is still positive between them?

The source insisted that the decision to stop following one another on social media didn’t “mean that they aren’t speaking or have any bad blood between them.”

Even though things didn’t end up working out between Cameron and Hadid romantically, Cameron still has plenty of options open to him. He won over hearts nationwide while pursuing Bachelorette Hannah Brown on television. He was beloved not only for his charming appearance, but because of his steadfast respect and support for Brown even after she ultimately chose another man over him.

Loading...

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Brown fell in love with Cameron but ultimately chose budding musician Jed Wyatt over him, sending Cameron home brokenhearted. Nevertheless, Brown’s engagement to Wyatt ended up being extremely brief as she later found out he had a girlfriend back home and only went on The Bachelorette to gain media exposure and boost his career.

After Brown’s engagement ended, she and Cameron had a chance to reunite during The Bachelorette reunion show. During their meetup, Brown revealed that her feelings for Cameron hadn’t gone away and she’d be interested in going out for a drink with him sometime. He obliged and was later seen leaving Brown’s house early in the morning. Any possibility of a romance between the two seems to have cooled off recently, as she has taken a break from dating to focus on performing for Dancing with the Stars.