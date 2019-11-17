Kylie Jenner Wraps Herself In A Bow And Rocks A Sequined Red Dress In Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner recently posted another photo from her Kylie Cosmetics holiday campaign.

The girl boss shared an Instagram slideshow of herself in a dazzling red dress. In the first slide, Jenner is showing of the dress as she poses to one side. The dress is strapless and hugs the reality star’s infamous curves. The dress also has an extra layer of fabric, which accentuates down to Jenner’s backside. Jenner has one hand on her hips as she is holding one of her holiday lipsticks. The other hand is placed on her head in the photo.

In the second slide, Jenner reveals a better view of the dress. Her posture is straight in the photo, allowing her chest and derriere to pop out. The reality star’s 151 million followers are able to see her glamorous hair and makeup look. The mogul decided to rock long, black hair with dark red highlights. She also has on a large, red bow in the photo to accessorize the look. Jenner is also wearing diamond earrings in the stunning photo.

In the third slide, Jenner is posing with her eyes closed. By closing her eyes, she is able to give her followers a better view of her holiday eyeshadow. The influencer is rocking a matte, red eyeshadow that covers her entire eyelids. She is also seen wearing foundation, blush, highlighter on her nose and chin and a burgundy, matte lipstick. Jenner is also rocking nude pink nails in the Instagram snapshot.

“Queen of Christmas,” one follower wrote.

“Legendary,” another follower shared, followed by a flame and heart-eye emoji.

“Love, love this photoshoot,” another fan wrote.

“So exciting,” another fan wrote.

In her caption, Jenner revealed that she was modeling some of the makeup from her 2019 holiday collection. The collection will be available to purchase on Tuesday, November 19, at 3:00 pm. Jenner is also wearing the same bow and makeup look in her Instagram profile picture.

According to Allure, the Kylie Cosmetics holiday collection will be sold on her website. The collection comes with a plethora of products to choose from, including matte and glitter eyeshadows, lip products and products from Jenner’s skincare line, Kylie Skin. The products currently retail at $50, with the full bundle being $320.

Jenner began her start in the beauty industry in 2015. The youngest Kardashian-Jenner sibling then went on to launching Kylie Cosmetics a few years later, followed by Kylie Skin. Her beauty ventures have been what has catapulted the E! star to being the youngest self-made billionaire at age 21.