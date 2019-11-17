Demi Rose Dazzles In A Glittering Dress On Instagram

Demi Rose shared a series of new Instagram stories which showed her rocking a glittering dress. The model posed for a selfie with a fellow Instagram sensation, Sveta Bilyalova, for one of the shots. Demi rocked a dress with very low-cut, wrap-around style neckline. This left her cleavage on full display. The outfit featured long sleeves, and a short skirt. She cinched the front of her look with a bedazzled, polygon belt buckle. The stunner completed her look with a pair of black cowboy boots. The boots had silver accents throughout, along with black tassels.

The model also wore her hair down with short bangs, as her locks fell in front of her shoulders. Demi held the phone with her right hand, and showed off her black manicure. Behind the girls, there was a wall mirror comprised of tiny square mirrors, plus an elaborate ceiling light.

In addition, Demi shared a video selfie of her look. She appeared in a different room, and held the phone with her right hand. The bombshell played with her hair with her left hand, while giving the camera very flirty looks. She then moved the phone closer to herself, as she gave her fans a good look at her chest. She continued to exude sultry vibes, while her lips popped thanks to her glossy lipstick. The model wore shimmery eyeshadow and dark mascara.

And although the model didn’t disclose her exact location, a story from earlier today revealed that she was enjoying some luxurious accommodations. The setting was tropical, with ocean views. The video was tagged with Philip Plein’s page, revealing that she was likely there for a fashion photoshoot.

For now, the only other sneak peek information that Demi has shared is that Sveta is there with her. Sveta has over 6.3 million Instagram followers, and she shares revealing photos on a regular basis. The duo appear to be friends. Fans will likely need to wait a little longer to see the professional photos from the shoot.

Plus yesterday, Demi showed off her cleavage in a black dress. She rocked a unique black dress, which featured an off-the-shoulder accent with large cut-outs on her chest. Meanwhile, her right shoulder was left bare, while the outfit featured tight, long sleeves. She pulled her hair back while leaving her bangs framing her face. Behind her, was a dark doorway. She stood with her left hand on her chin, as she parted her lips and exuded coy vibes.