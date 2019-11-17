David Dobrik Talks DACA And His Inability To Travel Outside Of The United States

YouTuber David Dobrik will never be able to travel outside of the United States unless he marries an American citizen.

Popular YouTuber David Dobrik recently opened up about his DACA status in a candid interview. Despite the fact that the 23-year-old vlogger has lived in the United States since he was 6-years-old, he is not an American citizen. Because of this, if he travels outside of the United States, he won’t be able to return for 10 years, according to Dexerto.

Dobrik was born in Slovakia and was later brought to the United States by his parents. He does not have an American visa and thus cannot visit his home nation and expect to return to the United States. That is, unless he legally marries an American citizen. However, Dobrik is protected by DACA, or Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals. This program allows those taken to the United States as children to continue to live in America and pursue an American work permit. President Trump has recently threatened to do away with the program.

After discussing this controversial topic in the interview, Dobrik lightened the mood by joking about marrying his best friend and assistant, Natalie Mariduena, in an effort to be able to travel globally.

“I can’t leave because I’m protected by DACA and basically I can leave, I can go right now but I can’t come back. I can’t re-enter the country for, like, another 10 years if I leave the country. So I’m not a citizen. I don’t have a visa. The only thing I can do where I can leave the country and come back is if I get married. But Natalie and I are not engaged so that’s not happening anytime soon, but who knows fingers crossed.”

Dobrik is a comedian and is one of the most successful YouTubers in the business, known for his chaotic and crazy four-minute and twenty-second vlogs that often get as many as 10 million views each. These videos feature Dobrik’s friends, a selection of vloggers, social media stars, musicians and celebrities that are known as the Vlog Squad.

Mariduena, who lives with Dobrik in his Los Angeles mansion, also appears in the majority of his recent videos. While the pair insist they are just friends, many fans think otherwise. Most recently, Dobrik and Mariduena stirred up rumors that they might be dating by dressing up in a couple’s Halloween costume.

As The Inquisitr previously reported, Dobrik dressed up as Iron Man while Mariduena dressed as Iron Man’s assistant and later love interest, Pepper Potts. Dobrik’s Instagram photo of their Halloween costume quickly accumulated over 2 million likes.