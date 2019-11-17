Donald Trump’s Trip To Walter Reed Raises Speculation About Purpose Of His Visit

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham says the president is 'healthy as can be.'

Earlier today, President Donald Trump went to Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland. According to a report from The Inquisitr, the White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham sent out an email announcing that Trump visited to complete some of the tests for his annual checkup. His last checkup was nine months ago, and the timing of this visit caused plenty of speculation on Twitter, especially because the doctor’s appointment wasn’t on the president’s schedule as of yesterday, CNN reported.

Typically, the president flies Marine One to Walter Reed, but this time, he used a motorcade. Also, in the past, the White House announced his annual physicals ahead of time, but this one wasn’t announced in advance.

CNN chief correspondent posted about the trip’s irregularities on Twitter and several people chimed in with speculation about Trump’s apparently unscheduled visit, and many felt the whole thing seemed fishy. Some of the possibilities people put forth were jokes about his bowel habits due to the impeachment inquiry testimony from earlier this week. Others wondered if the president is laying the groundwork to resign over medical reasons instead of facing impeachment if things continue the way they are in the U.S. House of Representatives.

American activist Charlotte Clymer also took to Twitter to discuss the situation with the visit. Several Twitter users also chimed in on her post with possibilities. More than one person noted that typical insurance only covers one physical exam each year. The insurance comments were a pointed joke because many U.S. citizens have to worry about whether or not they can afford medical care when they experience health problems.

“Did you have a heart attack today, Mr. President?” asked journalist Andrew Feinberg on one of President Trump’s tweets.

Several others also theorized that the president went for his checkup early due to chest pains. However, Grisham and the White House have not given any other reason for the president’s visit aside from doing portions of his annual physical in advance. Donald Trump spent about two hours at the hospital before returning to the White House on Saturday afternoon. The results of the exam will not be made public until the president undergoes the full checkup. Grisham spoke with Fox News‘s Jeanine Pirro about the unexpected trip.

“He’s healthy as can be,” Grisham told Pirro. “He has more energy than anybody in the White House. That man works from 6 a.m. until very, very late at night.”

In addition to undergoing medical tests, which the White House said were part of his annual physical exam, President Trump also visited with the family of a U.S. soldier injured in Afghanistan, according to Grisham.