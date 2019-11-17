‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Star Porsha Williams Shows Off Cleavage As She’s Wheeled Onto ‘BravoCon’ Stage

Porsha Williams didn’t let foot surgery stop her from attending Bravo Con on Saturday. The Real Housewives Of Atlanta star looked as glamorous as ever in a belted cleavage-baring black mini dress as she was wheeled out onto the stage to huge cheers from the audience. Porsha rocked a curly half ponytail and paired her dress with one pointy-toed black stiletto heel and wore a surgical boot on the other foot.

With a black fur chubby coat draped over her shoulders, Porsha smiled and waved from her wheelchair as she took her spot onstage for a panel discussion.

The 38-year-old mother-of-one shared the clip of her grand entrance on Instagram and it has received 160,000 likes and 175 comments so far.

“Pushing thru boo #bravocon,” she wrote in the caption. “I love my supporters so much I would have never missed this! #RollOnEm.” Porsha then told fans that they could check out her stories to see the live recording of her panel at Brav Con with fellow cast members from RHOA.

Porsha’s fans showered her with praise in the comments section of the post.

One fan marveled at the fact that Porsha’s injured foot didn’t dull her star power.

“Man how you look this good in a wheelchair⁉ #MelaninQueen” they wrote.

“Injured and still came dressed to slay. Other franchises please take notes,” another added.

Other admirers seemed particularly thrilled by the queenly way that she graced the stage

“You better give us an old nasty roll-on Sis!!” another fan cheered.

“You make EVERYTHING look fab,” a fourth Instagram user gushed.

Loading...

As the live recording in her Instagram stories reveals, the RHOA panel was called the Peach Tea Sip And Sea. Kenya Moore, Eva Marcille, and Cynthia Bailey were on stage alongside Porsha.

Porsha announced that she’d had surgery on her foot in an Instagram post she created a week ago. In the caption, she explained that she is in the non-weightbearing stage of the recovery process and that it would last for a while.

Porsha has made it look fun though. The announcement was paired with a video of her doing a dance in her wheelchair. She has also been pictured in a wheelchair with a fur accessory near the handles. In one of those photos, she’s tucked the surgical boot behind her and is showing off a knee-high snakeskin boot from her new Just Fab collection. The image currently has over 78,000 likes on Instagram.