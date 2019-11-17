Kim Kardashian Shows Off Dangerous Curves In Silver Liquid-Effect Minidress For New Instagram Photo

Kim Kardashian West gave her Instagram followers an eyeful of her hourglass curves on Saturday night. The fashion icon and socialite flaunted her voluptuous figure in a sizzling outfit by luxury fashion label Versace — an eye-popping metallic silver minidress, one complete with a captivating liquid effect that emphasized her fierce physique.

The stunning piece was a sleeveless design that hugged her figure in all the right places, putting her incredible curves on full display. A sparkling embroidered cross adorned the front of the shiny dress, stretching along the midsection and calling attention to Kim’s sculpted tummy and taut waistline. The reality star teamed up the glitzy garment with elegant Perspex pumps that featured a high heel and a stylish pointy tip.

Kim showcased the sexy-chic look in a photo that saw her posing in her dressing room. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star was standing next to a large clothes rack, which was fully stocked with eye-catching outfits ranging from sophisticated black evening dresses — neatly arranged by size to the left — to glittery sequined pieces in metallic shades of gold, turquoise, and silver, which were all grouped by color to the right. The shimmering dress that Kim had on looked like it had come out of the sparkling assortment of garments visible to the right. The gorgeous brunette playfully captioned the photo with a dress emoji and a sparkles emoji, which perfectly captured the glamorous tone of her post.

Kim left very little to the imagination in the skimpy outfit. The 39-year-old stunner showed a great deal of skin in the strappy, thigh-skimming dress, putting on a very leggy display for her fans. The dangerously short item left her thighs exposed, while also offering a copious view of her toned, muscular calves and slender ankles. The skin-baring dress featured thick straps and a low-cut neckline that beautifully framed Kim’s generous decolletage area, showing quite a bit of cleavage. The daring look was also heavily curve-flaunting, as the dress perfectly showcased Kim’s round hips and shapely chest.

The KUWTK star was all dolled up for the occasion, sporting a bold dark makeup. A dab of nude lipstick made her plump lips appear even fuller, adding to her sex appeal. Kim wore her raven tresses with a mid-part and pulled back in a sleek hairstyle that left her gorgeous features exposed. The gleaming dress rendered all flashy accessories completely redundant. As such, the fashion guru decided to stay away from glitzy jewelry, wearing nothing else except the glittering dress and clear heels.

The photo immediately caught the eye of Kim’s legion of admirers, garnering close to 220,000 likes in the first hour of having been posted. In the space of three hours the snap went on to amass over 680,000 likes, in addition to more than 2,300 comments.

Plenty of followers were dazzled by Kim’s look, leaving gushing messages for the TV personality. On fan likened her to a Barbie doll, while another gave a fantasy spin to the glam look, nothing that Kim gave off “Silver Surfer vibes.”

However, not everyone was won over by the jazzy look. One person found fault with the outfit’s color and opined that the dress would have looked more remarkable in metallic gold. Another follower confessed that they were “not loving” the dress, although admitting that Kim looked “gorgeous” nonetheless.

One Instagram user was particularly critical of the glitzy look.

“She is not wearing a reflective mini dress with a cross lmaooooo,” they wrote, adding a weary face emoji.

“This was most likely a fitting for the met gala religion,” another follower leaped to Kim’s defense in reply to the post.