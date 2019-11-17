Curvy Bombshell Constance Nunes Looks Smoking Hot In Tight Jeans & Crop Top At The Racetrack

Constance Nunes looked smoking hot while taking in some excitement at the racetrack over the weekend, which she shared with her Instagram followers on Saturday.

In the update, Constance is seen rocking a pair of skintight black jeans with a black-and-white checkered flannel tied around her was as well as a matching black, long-sleeved crop top.

The brunette bombshell put all of her curves on display in the ensemble, flaunting her flat tummy, tiny waist, long, lean legs, and ample bust. She accessorized the look with some sunglasses, a pair of large gold hoop earrings, and some white sneakers on her feet.

The model wore her long, brown hair in straight strands that fell over her shoulders and down her back. She also sported a full face of makeup for the outing, which consisted of defined eyebrows, thick lashes, black eyeliner, and a bronzed glow. She also added pink blush on her cheekbones and a nude lip to complete the glam look.

Constance posed for the camera with a big smile on her face, as she revealed in the caption of the post that she had a ton of fun at the racetrack, revealing that being there brought back memories of her childhood, as she grew up watching her dad race every weekend.

Meanwhile, Constance’s over 387,000 fans appeared to love the photo and clicked the like button on the post more than 15,000 times while leaving over 90 comments within the first nine hours after it was shared to her account.

“You look so excited like a kid with a new toy,” one of Constance’s Instagram followers wrote in the comments section of the picture.

“It’s an amazing feeling!! A few years back I had the privilege to sit on the VIP seats upfront for these races..the sound is hearts topping,” a second fan said of being at the track.

“Those start line experiences are something else aren’t they? It’s amazing how there’s so much power that you feel it right though your body and shaking the ground under your feet,” a third comment read.

“You are beautiful,” a fourth social media user gushed over the model.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Constance recently revealed to her followers in a post made just two days before her stunning racetrack update that her birthday was this week. She made the announcement in the caption of a photo where she’s rocking a tight-fitting maroon outfit and posing seductively for the camera.

Perhaps, Constane Nunes spent her special day at the races around the things she loves the most — cars.