Five More Release Dates Revealed For Marvel Cinematic Universe Films

There’s more news out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and it comes in the form of release dates. The studio has released the dates of five new Marvel films, but there are no specific movies attached to those dates at this time. The Hollywood Reporter got all the details on the upcoming movie dates, which also included a slew of changes from other Walt Disney Studios movies.

The five new dates for MCU films are October 7, 2022, February 17, 2023, May 5, 2023, July 28, 2023, and November 3, 2023. 2022 would now be the first year in the history of the MCU to have four films, and 2023 will match it. The studio had previously released a May 6, 2022 date for Black Panther II, which at the time was the furthest date out.

In addition to Black Panther II, the only films currently attached to specific dates of the MCU are as follows. All fall within the Phase 4 plan.

May 1, 2020: Black Widow

November 6, 2020: The Eternals

February 12, 2021: Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

May 7, 2021: Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness

November 5, 2021: Thor: Love and Thunder

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has confirmed that Blade, as well as the Fantastic Four, have films in the works, and it’s very likely these two projects are connected to one of the five dates that were just announced.

Feige also noted that some of the upcoming Disney Plus characters will appear in future MCU films. This includes SheHulk, Moon Knight and Ms. Marvel. While it was clarified that these three characters will also appear in movies, it was not clear if they would be getting solo flicks or that they would just show up in team-up movies.

The Hollywood Reporter speculated that Ant-Man 3 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 are more than likely attached to the five movie dates. James Gunn has confirmed he will put all his energy into the third Guardians movie after he completes his Suicide Squad reboot for DC Films. With Deadpool now an official property of Disney, a third Ryan Reynolds movie could also be a contender for one of these future premiere dates. The X-Men could also very well have a film within the MCU in the next three years.

In addition to the Marvel Movie News, Disney shimmied around several premiere dates for some Fox films. The King’s Man will now open on September 18, 2020. Ben Affleck’s upcoming erotic thriller Deep Water will debut on November 13, 2020, and Ron’s Gone Wrong has been pushed back to January 14, 2022, from February 26, 2021.