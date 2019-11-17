Arianny Celeste Dazzles In A Pink Sequin Dress On Instagram

Arianny Celeste dazzled in a sequin pink dress, and shared three photos in a new Instagram post. The ensemble featured a daring “v” neckline, which left her cleavage on full display. Plus, the sequins offered tons of sparkle. The first photo of the set was a closer-up look of the UFC ring girl’s face. She slicked her hair back and pinned it on the sides, as she accessorized with an eye-catching earring. It had a pink heart on top, with sparkling tassels.

The model’s eye makeup was also notable, as she rocked dark liner on her lower lids, along with a cat-eye. She added a dusting of eyeshadow to create a shimmery look, while she pursed her lips in glossy light pink lipstick. Arianny posed in front of a green bush, as she stood with her left shoulder facing the camera.

The second photo offered a more zoomed-out look at the model’s outfit. She lounged on a light-colored sofa, which was decorated with maroon and yellow throw pillows. She propped herself up with her right leg, while crossing her left leg in front. The dress featured a major slit on the left side, and had white liner.

Arianny held a silver Saint Laurent clutch in her left hand, as she rocked jet black manicure. She also accessorized with a silver bracelet on her left wrist.

The final photo was similar to the first, except the stunner faced the camera straight-on this time. She pursed her lips slightly, and her skin glowed in the lighting.

The captions revealed that she was dressed up for the Revolve Awards.

The photo is too revealing to be shared here, but it’s available on Arianny’s Instagram page.

The photo was geotagged in Hollywood, and fans left tons of love for the model in the comments section.

“Love the make up! Everything so pretty!” exclaimed a follower.

“Love the way this was shot,” wrote a fan.

“Classy and Hollywood AF,” gushed an admirer.

“@ariannyceleste absolutely flawless. It’s been amazing to watch you glow up over the years! #alwaysgorgeous,” expressed a fourth Instagram user.

In addition, Arianny previously posed in a summer dress. She shared the photos from the photoshoot last month, as she was spotted posing at the beach. The ensemble was featured a tropical leaf design, and had a triangular cut-out on the midriff. Plus, two large slits allowed her to show off her toned legs. The bombshell pulled her hair back into a low bun, and rocked silver hoop earrings. She also sported a white manicure, which popped against her outfit.