‘Love Island’ Star Anna Vakili Flaunts Curvaceous Form In 70’s Inspired Jumpsuit

Love Island contestant Anna Vakili commanded the attention of her 1.3 million Instagram followers on Friday when she posted a sultry snap of herself striking a post in a sassy, 70’s inspired jumpsuit ensemble.

In the post, the 29-year-old British bombshell posed leaning against a white marbled wall with one arm angled and positioned behind her head. She was photographed looking straight on at the camera as she rocked her weight back on one leg.

Anna’s jumpsuit look was oozing a very throwback disco vibe making her look like she just walked off the set of Saturday Night Fever. The one-piece outfit was made of a slate blue/grey colored fabric that had silver thread weaved throughout that gave it an all-over shimmery effect.

The garment’s fabric was lightweight and semi-sheer. The single shoulder design featured a sizable cutout in the chest area that gave fans a tasteful, yet sexy, helping of cleavage. The suit also featured a very defined waist that tapered down closely around the starlet’s curvaceous hourglass hips and lean, shapely legs.

In the shot, Vakili positioned her left arm bent at the elbow and away from her body to reveal the garment’s long, sheer bell sleeve which was a fun contrast to the open sleeveless design on the opposite side.

Anna wore her long chestnut tresses down and loose. They were parted in the center and falling in light curls around her mid-back area. She also sported a dramatic, evening makeup look that featured a dark smoky eye, long accentuated false lashes, and a bright mango colored lip.

Fans of the reality TV starlet really took notice of her fun, vintage look. In less than one day, they showered the snap with more than 47,000 likes and more than 200 comments. The comment section was a smattering of approving heart and fire emojis in addition to the normal cascade of positive comments about Anna’s look and style.

A quick swipe revealed the racy Instagram post contained two equally sizzling snaps. The second photo attached to the post featured Anna rocking the same stylish ensemble. She, however, turned around to showcase how her jumpsuit hugged her curvaceous backside in all the right places.

Many of her followers commented that the second picture was easily their favorite. Some even jesting used the peach emoticon to refer to how fabulous her derriere looked in the photo.

“Wow,” “beautiful,” “amazing,” and “queen” were some of the single word comments her starstruck followers used to complement her breathtaking snaps.