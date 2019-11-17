‘After’ Star Pia Mia Stuns In Black Bikini And Cutoff Shorts

Singer Pia Mia rocked her two-piece on a gorgeous beach.

Pia Mia recently showed off her bikini body in a seaside snapshot that had her 5.5 million Instagram followers in a frenzy.

Pia Mia, a singer and actress who is close friends with Sofia Richie and Kylie Jenner, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the aforementioned photo. In the image, the 23-year-old Guamanian musician is wearing a black bikini. The top of her two-piece is cinched in the middle, creating a ruched effect. It also features thin spaghetti straps that show off Pia’s shapely shoulders and arms.

The blond beauty’s bathing suit bottoms feature a V-shaped dip in the middle, which draws attention to her long, lean torso and tiny waist. Pia Mia is also rocking a petite pair of cutoff denim shorts over her bikini bottoms. The Daisy Dukes are so short that insides of the pockets are hanging out inches below the garment’s jagged hem. Pia has the front of the shorts completely unbuttoned to reveal her swimsuit underneath.

The slender social media star appears to be wearing minimal makeup, if she has any on at all. Her shiny platinum tresses are pulled back into a tight bun. Pia is pictured gazing off in the distance as she poses on a gorgeous sandy beach. Waves are crashing in the background, which also includes a stunning view of palm trees, other lush tropical vegetation, and a rocky shore in the distance. The “Bitter Love” singer didn’t reveal the location of the photo.

In the caption of her post, Pia Mia included a lyric from the Stunna 4 Vegas and Offset song “Up The Smoke.”

In the span of an hour, Pia Mia’s followers pressed the like button on her bikini photo over 40,000 times. Heiress Paris Hilton was one of Instagram users who rewarded Pia with a little social media love.

The comments section of Pia’s post also included plenty of praise for her picture, as well as a flood of fire and heart-eye emoji.

“Smokin hot woman,” wrote one fan.

“Dayumm that’s one sexy figure,” remarked another admirer.

“You are absolutely breathtakingly gorgeous and perfect in every way,” read a third response to her photo.

Pia Mia might not be quite as famous as some of the celebrities who she calls friends just yet, but her star is on the rise. As reported by V Magazine, she played a LGBTQ+ character named Tristan in the hit movie After, which is based on author Anna Todd’s popular young adult novel of the same name. The book was first published online as One Direction fan fiction and had a main male character named Harry Styles.