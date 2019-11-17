‘DWTS’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Flaunts Her Stunning Figure & Teases She’s ‘Too Glam To Give A D*mn’

Professional dancer Peta Murgatroyd has her Instagram fans buzzing over her latest post where she struck a sultry pose and flaunted her amazing figure. The Dancing with the Stars personality combined some relatively simple clothing pieces with some glam touches and even her husband Maksim Chmerkovskiy was a big fan of the enticing look.

On Friday night, Peta posted a trio of photos to her Instagram page and her caption was as hot as her look. Murgatroyd’s first photo showed her from the side, her facial expression suggesting that she knew she looked incredible. The Dancing with the Stars stunner wore a pair of high-waisted black denim pants, sky-high black heels, and a low-cut orange bodysuit.

The 33-year-old New Zeland native wore her long, blond hair with a middle part and down in a sleek style. She tucked her hair behind her ears and let loose waves cascade down her back. Peta had a small backpack-style purse slung over her shoulder and it looks as if her only piece of jewelry was her stunning wedding ring.

Murgatroyd looked phenomenal in the first shot, but her fans went crazy over the middle snap as well. In that one, Peta was standing with one hand on her hip, the other on the railing of the outdoor patio where she was posing. She was looking down and to the side with one hip cocked, her form-fitting bodysuit showcasing her sultry curves.

Not only did Peta’s Dancing with the Stars fans love this look, her husband and fellow Season 28 cast members did too.

“I’m on THE way!!!!!,” wrote Maksim, adding a fire emoji.

“ARE YOU KIDDING ME ummmm YES,” wrote current DWTS competitor Ally Brooke.

Loading...

“I’m the complete opposite I’m too unglam to give a d*mn,” teased recently eliminated Season 28 celebrity Kate Flannery of The Office.

Peta’s fans loved the caption and many were anxious for details on her unique, flattering jeans. The DWTS star’s look won plenty of rave reviews and everybody loved the energy and vibe she had.

Some Dancing with the Stars have wondered when Peta and Maks might give their son Shai a sibling. She recently joked that she and new sister-in-law Jenna Johnson, another DWTS pro who recently married Maks’ brother Val Chmerkovskiy, are aiming to be pregnant at the same time not too far down the road.

In fact, Peta Murgatroyd suggested that she may try to get through her second pregnancy and deliver before Dancing with the Stars returns next fall. Given that, she could be ready to sport a baby bump anytime now. This new Instagram post doesn’t give off any pregnancy vibes, but the DWTS pro showed that she is definitely one red-hot mama.